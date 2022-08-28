Met Police patrols for firms 'risk neglecting local residents'

The Met Police has been accused of providing a better response for those wealthy enough to afford it, including Westfield

The Metropolitan Police has been accused of providing a "tailored" service for private companies who can afford to pay for it - at the expense of crime-ravaged neighbourhoods.

The force has contracts with several companies to provide a full-time dedicated team of officers - typically a sergeant and six constables - at their sites, often in addition to private security.

They include Wembley Park, who are paying £523,000 a year for patrols in an area containing 1,200 private rented flats and a host of retail businesses.

Under the agreements, the Met promises to "reduce the level of crime" and "increase the feeling of safety" of those who live or work there.

But other parts of the capital are not so lucky, with London now home to eight of the 10 neighbourhoods with the most unsolved burglaries in the UK.

The Met has also struggled to contain surging levels of violent crime, and was placed in special measures last month for "systemic" problems including a failure to properly investigate crime.

Critics accuse it of providing a better policing response for those wealthy enough to afford it, including Westfield, which has officers at its shopping centres in both White City and Stratford.

The Met brought in more than £850,000 annually from the two retail hubs in recent years.

Shabnam Chaudri, a former detective superintendent in the Met, said there has historically been high levels of crime in the areas around some of the properties covered by the contracts.

She said: "Those areas that actually really need the support - in terms of antisocial behaviour, in terms of violent crime, in terms of critical incidents, in terms of robbery - will not get the kind of tailored service as the people that have the money to pay for it."

She conceded tht the arrangement could have benefits, including officers knowing an area well and the Met raising money to use resources elsewhere.

A spokesman for the Met said: "Where special arrangements are made with private companies to police locations such as shopping centres, the officers assigned to those locations are in addition to those based on the relevant area command units."

Jakub Skwarlo, director of operations UK at Westfield’s parent company, said: "The funding that we provide directly supports the Mayor of London’s police and crime plan which is focused on tackling policing matters that are important issues to the local community and the combination of in-house and police expertise ensures a high level of security in two of London’s busiest town centres.”

The landowners at Wembley Park, Quintain, were also contacted for comment.