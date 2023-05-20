Met police officer sacked after assaulting woman

Police signage (PA Archive)

A Met Police officer has been dismissed without notice after he was convicted of assaulting a woman.

PC Thomas Andrews, of Central South Command Unit, was sentenced to 16 months in prison at Woolwich Crown Court in March after pleading guilty to causing actual bodily harm.

On July 9, 2022, Andrews pushed a woman to the ground.

The woman, who was known to him, did not suffer any serious injuries but Andrews was arrested at the scene after witnesses flagged down a passing police vehicle.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards was informed and he was suspended from duty.

At a misconduct hearing on 19 May, Andrews was dismissed without notice for gross misconduct was.

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, who leads the Central South Command Unit, said: “I am saddened by this incident and grateful to members of the public who raised the alarm, resulting in PC Andrews’ prompt arrest.

“Under the leadership of Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, everyone in the Met is clear that we must root out those who corrupt the integrity of our organisation. This will take time, but we are absolutely committed to achieving high standards.”