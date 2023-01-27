Met Police officer reveals she was raped by ‘monster’ David Carrick two decades ago

David Carrick (Handout)

A female Met Police officer has revealed she was raped by serial sex predator David Carrick after they met through the force two decades ago.

Carrick, 48, is facing life in prison after admitting a horrific campaign of rape and abuse against women throughout his career as a Met PC.

He has admitted raping women on at least 48 different occasions - making him one of Britain’s worst sex offenders - and is known to have wielded his status as a police officer to silence his victims.

A fellow officer has now revealed Carrick raped her at his home in Tooting, south London, in 2004. It was not previously known that a member of the Met was among his victims.

The woman told The Times she and Carrick were usually stationed in “opposite parts of London” but had spent a short time working together.

She described Carrick - aged in his late 20s at the time - as a “womaniser” with “an incredibly big ego”.

“He was the guy who would slap a woman’s arse as they walked past or blow kisses,” she said. “It was the culture — quite a few male police officers did that.”

She and Carrick “spent a lot of time together” and were “exclusive” but did not use the terms ‘boyfriend’ and ‘girlfriend’.

She described his behaviour towards her as controlling, explaining: “He always had his eyes on me, on what I was up to and who I was talking to — especially male members of the public.”

Carrick raped after work one night, having invited her back to his home in Tooting following a lengthy shift.

“It wasn’t violent but it was forced,” the woman told The Times.

“I said ‘no’ numerous times but for him it was a ‘yes’. I didn’t fight back — I didn’t feel I could. I felt violated. I was very angry that I allowed it to happen.

“He certainly had no regrets or expressed remorse. Carrick fell asleep and the next morning I told him, ‘That’s never going to happen again.’ ”

She and Carrick worked together for another two weeks, during which the woman “made a point of never being alone in his presence”.

“I refused to acknowledge him and he ignored me,” she said.

The two then returned to their respective boroughs and did not see each other again.

She did not come forward about what happened, fearing she would not be believed.

The officer described the Met as “very male-dominated” at the time.

“We answered the phones and made the tea,” she said. “Women weren’t encouraged to speak up about officers’ misconduct. It was drummed into us”.

But years later, in 2021, she was at work when to her shock Carrick’s face appeared on Sky News, as other another allegation against him had come to light.

“I instantly recognised him,” she said. “I stared at the screen in shock.”

The officer then reported what happened to her in 2004.

“I didn’t realise what Carrick’s other victims went through until I read about it,” she said.

“He is a monster. I feel guilty. I feel like I let the other victims down by not reporting it. I’m a police officer [and] I’m meant to protect them.

“If I had reported it, maybe I could have prevented Carrick’s attacks on more victims. Maybe I could have stopped him? But deep down I don’t think I could.

“Very few rape cases made it to court at that time. I’m in a specialist role now and if I’d spoken up it would have probably ruined my career, which is a shame.”

Speaking of the lasting impact she has suffered, the officer said Carrick “damaged what I could have had in my life”.

”I think it has ruined my trust in men,” she said.

“I’m glad Carrick has been seen for exactly what he is. I hope he receives a very long sentence and it gives closure to his victims. I’m sure there are others who are yet to come forward but I hope they find the strength to do so. It’s never too late.”

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has praised the officer for opening up about her ordeal.

“This woman has shown incredible bravery – I fully support her decision to share her experiences and courageously speak out about the abuse she endured,” he said.

“We know that many victims and survivors of sexual violence and abuse suffer in silence.

“We are determined not only to root out those who corrupt the Met, but to do everything we can to ensure women, both those who work at the Met and Londoners, have more confidence to report domestic and sexual abuse – and to know that when they come forward, action will be taken.”

Carrick was sacked from the Met on January 17, after admitting his horrific campaign of rape and abuse.

The 48-year-old PC served in the Met from 2001, including 11 years as a firearms officer in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.

His case has plunged the Met into a fresh crisis, as it was revealed that more than 1,000 officers and staff are being probed over historic allegations of domestic abuse and sexual offences.

The Met Commissioner has called the Carrick case a “spectacular failure” by his force, as several opportunities to root him out were missed.

Carrick passed the initial vetting despite being the suspect in a previous police investigation into his behaviour towards an ex-girlfriend, and did not face misconduct proceedings during his policing career despite facing a series of allegations from women.

In July 2021, Carrick was first accused of rape but was not suspended, and then found himself returned to frontline policing within a few weeks without further action.