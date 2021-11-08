Met police officer jailed for assaulting partner tried to use ‘rough sex’ defence to hide crimes

Jamie Rayner (pictured) has been sentenced to two years and three months’ imprisonment for assault causing actual bodily harm and engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour. (Met Police )

A Metropolitan Police officer who has been jailed for more than two years for assaulting his partner in a coercive and controlling relationship tried to used “rough sex” to hide his crimes.

Jamie Rayner, 27, repeatedly pinned down and throttled Bonnie Hudson – a fellow police officer – towards the end of their ten-month relationship.

The final straw came when Rayner, a PC with the Met, kicked and punched his partner - causing bruises and a bloodied lip - and slammed a door into her stomach to leave her slumped on the floor in tears.

When Ms Hudson told colleagues about the abuse, Rayner threatened to make up false allegations about her and suggested she blame her injuries on “rough sex”, Croydon crown court heard.

Rayner initially denied the charges but pleaded guilty on October 6 to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour.

He was sentenced on Friday by Judge Elizabeth Lowe to two years and three months in prison.

“PC Rayner’s actions are totally unacceptable and fall far short of the standards we expect in our organisation. Moreover, this shocking behaviour undermines the public’s confidence and trust”, said Chief Superintendent Dave Stringer, in charge of policing for Bromley, Croydon and Sutton.

“No one should be in any doubt that my officers and I are completely committed to investigating cases of controlling and coercive behaviour and, as in this case, will provide specialist support to those who come forward and report this type of crime.

“I have no doubt that it might be difficult or frightening to come forward but I want anyone who has experienced this to know that we will take your report seriously, and do everything in our power to help.

“All of us in the Met know we need to continue to build public confidence in this area, and we will deal with issues which involve police officers in a robust and transparent way through criminal and misconduct routes.”

PC Rayner, a member of the South Area Command Unit, was abusive and violent to his partner in February and March this year, when they moved into their own flat.

Story continues

As the relationship soured, he pinned her to the bed and grabbed her by the throat, leaving her struggling to breath.

When Ms Hudson complained, it is understood Rayner claimed he had been acting in self-defence and threatened to make false allegations against her.

In the final incident, on March 19, Rayner pinned her down and stamped on his partner’s stomach before grabbing her phone.

He punched her repeatedly in the thigh and hit her on the arm, then trapped her with the bathroom door as she tried to retrieve her phone.

Rayner, who was suspended from duty when the allegations came to light, said ‘no comment’ in interview and suggested he would fight the charges when he first appeared in court.

However he changed his pleas to guilty when the case reached the crown court.

Rayner is likely to be sacked by the Met after misconduct proceedings. He has been banned from contacting Ms Hudson under a restraining order for the next ten years.

Read More

Man jailed for 14 years after posing as a police officer to rape women

Met Police officer remanded in custody on rape charge

Wayne Couzens ‘to appeal his sentence’ for murdering Sarah Everard