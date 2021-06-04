Met Police officer handed suspended prison sentence for baton attack in Romford

Police tape across a crime scene (PA Archive)

A Met Police officer who was caught on camera beating a man over the head with his baton has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

PC Jack Wood, 26, left victim Jake Smith with deep cuts to his head when he went to intervene in a melee outside the World’s Inn pub in Romford, last January.

Mr Smith and his friends had earlier asked police for help as they feared getting “jumped” following a dispute inside the Wetherspoons pub, but were rebuffed by the officers.

Following the assault by Wood, Mr Smith’s friend Scott Rooney went to remonstrate with police and was himself assaulted by the PC and his colleague, PC Archie Payne.

At Westminster magistrates court on Thursday, Wood was handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for a year, and ordered to pay a £200 fine, £1000 in costs, and a £122 court fee.

“This was a moment that was totally misjudged by you”, said District Judge Nina Tempia. “I didn’t find there was any malice or premeditation in your behaviour.

Scott Rooney is held down by police (CPS)

“I take into account that you have been a police officer of exemplary character for six years.”

She added: “I find you pose no risk to the public.”

The court heard Wood is now facing disciplinary proceedings and expects to be sacked from his job as a police officer.

Payne, who has already quit as a police officer, was sentenced last month at the end of the trial, and was ordered to pay a £1000 in costs and a £600 fine for the assault on Mr Rooney.

The incident happened on January 5 last year, when Mr Smith and Mr Rooney left the pub with friends, and sought police help as another group of people lay in wait for them nearby.

Mr Smith told the trial the police were “unhelpful” when he warned of brewing violence: “I approached the three officers and said would they be able to escort my friend past that group because I think he is about to get jumped.”

He said officers told him “he’s your mate, you help him”, and found himself under attack when he went to help his friend.

“I saw Scott walk through the group, I saw them all just jump on him so I ran up and rugby-tackled the first one I saw”, he said.

CCTV captured the melee, showing Wood striking Mr Smith up to four times with his baton.

As Mr Smith was receiving treatment from paramedics, Mr Rooney complained to the officers about his friend’s rough treatment and was pushed against a wall before being brought to the ground by Wood and Payne.

“He later approached the officers and asked who had hit his friend”, said prosecutor Nicola Shannon.

“PC Wood admitted he had, and Mr Rooney was concerned as to the propriety of the officer’s actions. He asked to take a photograph of PC Wood’s shoulder number.”

Bodyworn footage shows the officers object to Mr Rooney lifting PC Wood’s lapel to reveal the full ID number for his photograph.

“PC Payne moved forward with some force, pushing Mr Rooney back against a nearby wall. He is joined by PC Wood”, said the prosecutor.

“It appears at one stage one or both of the officers has hands around Mr Rooney’s neck. PC Wood appears to punch him once in the head or face area.

“Both then take him forcibly to the ground.”

Mr Smith was arrested for affray and Mr Rooney was detained on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly, but both were later released with no further action.

Mr Smith is now believed to be taking civil action against Wood over the incident.

PC Wood denied but was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and both he and PC Payne deny but were found guilty of common assault.

Following the convictions, Commander Paul Betts from the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards said: “We recognise that officers face challenging situations on a daily basis and that the use of force is an unavoidable aspect of frontline policing.

“However it is essential that when force is used it is reasonable, proportionate and lawful. In this case, we felt that the force used by these officers was excessive and referred the matter to the IOPC.

“The criminal case has now concluded and a decision will be taken about what further misconduct proceedings should follow.”

