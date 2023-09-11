Met Police officer fired after using ‘unreasonable’ force during north London arrest

Scotland Yard stock image (PA Archive)

A Met Police officer who used unreasonable force during an arrest in north London has been fired for gross misconduct.

PC Mandeep Dharni, of the Met unit covering Barnet, Brent and Harrow, was hauled before a misconduct panel for excessive use of force during an arrest at a car park in Barnet on September 3, 2021.

The panel found the officer used excessive force and failed to act with authority, respect and courtesy when restraining a man, who was later charged with criminal damage and public order offences.

He was dismissed without notice for gross misconduct.

The officer had been placed on restricted duties after footage of the incident appeared on social media.

The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, then directed the Met’s professional standards team to investigate.

Chief Superintendent Dan Knowles, in charge of policing in north-west London, said: “All our officers know they will be held to account for any use of force while on duty.

“On this occasion, PC Dharni went beyond what was acceptable or reasonable in the situation, especially as there were a number of other officers there helping to detain the suspect."