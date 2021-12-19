Met police officer due in court on charge of sexual communication with a child

Jem Bartholomew
·1 min read
<span>Photograph: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP</span>
PC Will Scott-Barrett was charged after an investigation by the force’s online child sexual abuse command


A Metropolitan police officer is due to appear in court on Monday charged with sexual communication with a child.

PC Will Scott-Barrett, who is based in the Met’s intelligence command, was charged in November after an investigation by the force’s online child sexual abuse and exploitation command.

The charge is related to an allegation made in February, and is concerned with conduct while the officer was off-duty.

The Met said PC Scott-Barrett was suspended from duty after the initial allegation was made. He will appear at Westminster magistrates court.

