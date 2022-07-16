Met Police officer dismissed following drugs conviction

The New Scotland Yard sign outside the Metropolitan Police headquarters in London. The force has been placed on special measures (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

A Met Police officer has been dismissed from the force after he was convicted of possessing cocaine.

A misconduct hearing was held on July 1. Following the hearing, detective sergeant Wayne Stanley, 41, who was attached to the Met Operations Command, was dismissed without notice.

Commander for Met Operations, detective chief superintendent Paul Trevers, said: "The disappointing actions of this officer fell far below the values and standards that we strive to uphold.

"Our communities deserve the best of its police officers and this kind of behaviour has no place at all in the Met. Our professional standards team will continue to root out those who let us down and ensure they are held to account.”

On December 28, 2019, Stanley joined colleagues from Surrey Police at a residential address. While at the scene, officers noticed a small package fall from Stanley’s pocket.

The package was later identified as containing cocaine. Stanley was charged on April 26, 2021, with possession of cocaine following an investigation by Surrey Police.

He was convicted at Guildford Crown Court on May 20, 2022, fined £750, and ordered to pay £2,250 in costs.

Stanley was placed on restricted duties once arrested and remained as such until his dismissal.