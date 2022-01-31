Met Police Investigating At Least Three Parties PM Attended And One In His Flat

Boris Johnson, Sue Gray and Carrie Johnson (Photo: HuffPost UK)

Police are investigating at least three parties Boris Johnson allegedly attended during lockdown and a separate bash held in his Downing Street flat.

A bombshell report into the partygate scandal has revealed that 12 parties allegedly held at the heart of government during Covid lockdowns are being probed by the Metropolitan Police.

The prime minister is understood to have attended at least three of the events under police investigation.

On May 20, an infamous “bring your own booze” party was held. The PM has already admitted to attending it, saying he believed it was a “work event”.

They also include a birthday party on June 19, 2020, thrown by his wife Carrie as a surprise get-together - complete with cake and up to 30 guests.

Johnson is also reported to have attending a leaving party marking the departure of his former special adviser Lee Cain.

Separately, the Met are investigating a party allegedly held in the Downing Street flat shared by Johnson and his wife Carrie to celebrate Dominic Cummings’ resignation on November 13.

It has been claimed that the victory party was held after the senior aide was pictured leaving with a box of his belongings on November 13, 2020.

Abba’s the “Winner Takes It All” was allegedly played at the event, according to the Mail on Sunday.

Asked by Labour’s Jess Phillips whether he attended a party in his own flat on, Johnson told MPs they would have to wait for the Met inquiry.

A spokesman for the PM’s wife previously said it was “totally untrue” to suggest she held a party in the Downing Street flat on that date.

HuffPost UK has contacted Number 10 for comment.

