Met Police increase patrols in London as people accused of celebrating Israel attacks

(PA)

Police patrols have been increased in London following reports that people have been celebrating Hamas’ attacks against Israel.

The Metropolitan Police said it had been made aware of a number of incidents in the capital in connection with the Israel-Gaza conflict.

It comes after Countdown presenter Rachel Riley warned it is a “dangerous and terrifying time” for Jewish people after witnessing people flying Palestinian flags in west London.

Acton, half an hour ago.



Popped into a cafe for some baklava with the kids and our Ukrainian friends.



People have been brutally murdered, kidnapped and there are people in London dancing.



Just had a reassuring call with the police, if anyone is scared, please call them. https://t.co/fYjXn4zEDF pic.twitter.com/dQjcAsRyDS — Rachel Riley MBE 💙 (@RachelRileyRR) October 7, 2023

Ms Riley said she had seen people dancing and “seemingly celebrating like they were having a party”.

Last night, a 50-strong group waving Palestinian ags could be seen cheering and sending reworks into the sky on Edgware Road in London.

Writing on social media, Ms Riley said: "I just passed two cars in west London driving with Palestinian flags flying from each window, bouncing up and down in their cars, seemingly celebrating like they were having a party.

“Make no mistake, this is a dangerous and terrifying time for all Jews around the world.”

She added: “People have been brutally murdered, kidnapped and there are people in London dancing.

“Most people understand this is an abomination. No one should cheer war and death.”

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick shared her post, adding: “These disgusting people are glorifying the terrorist activities of Hamas, a proscribed organisation.

“There is no place for this in the UK.

Story continues

“I trust @metpoliceuk will be taking this seriously.”

In a statement, Scotland Yard said: “We are aware of a number of incidents, including those that have been shared on social media, in relation to the ongoing conflict in Israel and the border with Gaza.

“The Met has increased policing patrols across parts of London in order to provide a visible presence and reassurance to our communities.

“We remain in contact with partners and community leaders to listen to any concerns.

“Anyone who experiences threatening behaviour or is worried about their safety is urged to contact police.

“We are aware that the ongoing conflict may lead to protests over the coming days. We will ensure that an appropriate policing plan is in place in order to balance the right to protest against any disruption to Londoners.”

A group called the Palestine Solidarity Campaign has called for people to attend an “emergency” demonstration on Monday outside the Israeli Embassy.