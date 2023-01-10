Met police hunt arsonists who set four London buses on fire in less than a week

Four London buses were set on fire in thge first week of the new year (stock picture) (Christopher Walkey/Pixabay)

An investigation is underway after a string of deliberate fires were started dangerously close to passengers on London buses that were in service.

It was only by “sheer luck” that passengers were not injured during the four fires that were lit between January 2 and 6, the Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday.

“These are extremely reckless actions which are putting the lives of innocent people at risk,” said Detective Sergeant Cassandra Osborne from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command.

“All these buses were in service at the time of the fires and it is only by sheer luck that no one has been hurt.”

The first blaze was lit on January 2 just before 6pm on a route 215 bus in Walthamstow. A day later a second was lit at 7.45pm on a route 97 bus, also in Walthamstow.

Both of the blazes are being treated as linked, the Met said, due to similarities in the areas set alight and the time and location.

At around 10.40pm on January 4 a seat was set fire on a route 179 bus in Woodford. The fourth fire was lit shortly after midnight on January 6, and was believed to have been started near to the door area of a route 165 bus in Rainham.

These fires are not linked to each other, or the Walthamstow incidents, the Met said.

No one was injured in any of the fires but the deliberate acts have been condemned as “reckless and irresponsible”.

Transport for London (TfL) Head of Buses Business Development Tom Cunnington said: “We are supporting the police with their investigations into this highly dangerous behaviour. It is reckless and irresponsible, putting lives at risk.

“We urge anyone with information to come forward and help bring those responsible to justice.”

Det Sgt Osborne said: “We are appealing to the public for any information to help us apprehend whoever is responsible for these fires.

“If you can help, please get in contact as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @metcc and quote CAD 3625/8Jan. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity and provide information anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.