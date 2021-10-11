Met Police forensic scientist to stand trial accused of misconduct in public office

A Metropolitan Police forensic scientist accused of misleading an officer in charge of an investigation, along with other allegations, is to stand trial for misconduct in a public office.

Ursula Collins, from south London, is accused of eight offences alleged to have occurred between 2009 and 2018.

The 41-year-old was charged following an investigation into the Met's forensic laboratory over the suspected mishandling of evidence.

She appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Monday for a pre-trial hearing.

The charges allege that Collins "wilfully and without reasonable excuse or justification misconducted yourself in a way which amounted to an abuse of the public's trust in the office holder by failing to create and store exhibits in accordance with required procedure, failing to request DNA analysis of a sample, misleading the officer in charge of the investigation in relation to the sample being submitted and causing an undue delay".

A trial has been fixed to take place on 8 November and is expected to last eight days.

Collins was granted unconditional bail.