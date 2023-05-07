Met Police in Coronation row after 'women's safety volunteers' with rape alarms arrested

Police officers stand on guard on the route of the 'King's Procession

Westminster City Council has said it is “deeply concerned” by reports that three women's safety volunteers providing rape alarms to people in Soho were arrested in the early hours of the morning ahead of the Coronation.

The Metropolitan Police said the arrests took place at around 2am on Friday night after the force received intelligence that protesters were planning to use the devices to disrupt the procession.

However, it has since been claimed that those arrested were members of the council’s “Night Stars” safety team which provides support to women on nights out.

Westminster council leader Adam Hug said he was “urgently pushing the police for proper answers” over the incident.

Labour councillor Aicha Less said she was “deeply concerned” at the reports and the volunteers were a “familiar and welcome sight” in the West End.

The three people arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance were - a 37-year-old woman, a 59-year-old woman, and a 47-year-old man. They were questioned at a south London police station during the coronation.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, police said, with all three since being released on bail pending further enquiries.

'Yet another black eye for Mark Rowley'

Mic Wright, a journalist who first highlighted the story after speaking to the three people when they were released from custody, said that one of the suspects “left the station in tears”.

He added: "The Met arrested members of the City of Westminster's Night Safety team. They are volunteers.”

Jamie Klinger, co-founder of Reclaim These Streets, tweeted: "The police have done nothing to make women safer and now are arresting their own volunteers working to keep women safe.

"Yet another black eye for (Met Police commissioner) Mark Rowley."

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Adelekan said: "The intelligence we received led us to be extremely worried about the potential risk to public safety.

"We are aware of and understand there is public concern over these arrests. However, the matter is still under investigation."

A Met spokesman added: "There was particular concern from military colleagues that this would scare their horses involved in the procession and, as a result, cause significant risk to the safety of the public and the riders."

'Deeply concerned'

Councillor Less, cabinet member for communities and public protection at Westminster City Council, said: "We are deeply concerned by reports of our Night Stars volunteers being arrested overnight.

"This service has been a familiar and welcome sight in the West End for a long time, and have extensive training, so they can assist the most vulnerable on the streets late at night.

"We are working with the Metropolitan Police to establish exactly what happened, and in the meantime, we are in touch with our volunteers to ensure they are receiving the support they need."

According to the council’s website, Night Star volunteers are “focused on working with the West End’s evening and night-time economy businesses to promote women’s safety and reduce violence against women and girls”.

It adds: “The team will provide wider support to anyone who becomes vulnerable due to intoxication to reduce the risk to their safety or prevent them from becoming victims of crime.

“The Night Safety volunteers aim to make London’s nightlife safer for everyone.”

The concern over the arrests come as the Met faces scrutiny over its handling of protests on Coronation day.

The head of an anti-monarchy group was among 52 people arrested on the day of the King’s coronation.

Protesters from campaign groups including Republic, and the environmental group Just Stop Oil were among those arrested on Saturday.