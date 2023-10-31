Senior officer behind Met drug strategy guilty of misconduct for refusing drugs test

Photograph: Zuma Press/Alamy

A senior Metropolitan police commander who wrote the force’s drug strategy has been found guilty of gross misconduct for refusing to take a drugs test when he was accused of smoking cannabis.

A disciplinary panel cleared Julian Bennett, who has served in the force since 1976, of using the drug at home in late 2019, but found that he had breached force standards for honesty and integrity, orders and instructions, and discreditable conduct by refusing to provide a urine sample for a drugs test on 21 July 2020.

Bennett was accused of smoking cannabis daily by a former lodger, Sheila Gomes. The panel, however, found her account implausible given that none of Bennett’s colleagues had noticed any change in his behaviour over this period.

WhatsApp messages that Gomes sent to a friend showed “vitriol” towards Bennett after their relationship deteriorated, as well as a “propensity to lie”, the panel found.

The three-person panel also accepted Bennett’s reasoning that he had refused the drugs test because he had taken legal CBD oil to treat his painful medical condition of Bells palsy, and that he feared this would give a positive result, rejecting another allegation that he had lied.

However, the panel noted that Bennett would have been aware of the gravity of refusing a lawful order to give a urine sample, since he was a senior officer who had previously led disciplinary panels, and was told by a colleague that it would be better to take the test and explain the situation to a police doctor, rather than resign.

Bennett was further accused of trying to stage a “cover-up” after refusing to take a drugs test by contacting the then commissioner Cressida Dick to ask for his resignation.

The panel concluded that given he had intentionally failed to follow a lawful order to take a drugs test, and had deliberately sought “personal advantage and special treatment” by contacting Dick, he had “failed to live up to the high standards expected of him” and “undermined public confidence” in the Met.

Chair Akbar Khan observed of his decision to involve Dick: “The most likely reason was to secure for himself high-level cover to deflect inevitable criticism and embarrassment that would come his way.”

However, he questioned Bennett’s reasoning, since he should have known that “if the goal of resignation was to avoid embarrassing the [Met], this was unlikely to be achieved” – as has been proven through the media attention that the disciplinary process has gained.

As mitigating factors, the panel noted that the episode of misconduct was a “single episode of brief duration” and that Bennett had shown insight into his poor decisions in hindsight.

Bennett wrote the force’s drugs strategy for 2017-21 as a commander for territorial policing. He presided over 74 police misconduct hearings – 69 as chair – between June 2010 and February 2012, which led to the dismissal of 56 officers, earning him the nickname “Sacker”. He has been suspended on full pay since July 2021.