Met police breached rights of organisers of Sarah Everard vigil, court rules
Four women behind Reclaim These Streets brought challenge against Met over its handling of event
The Metropolitan police breached the rights of the organisers of a planned vigil for Sarah Everard in the way they handled the planned event, high court judges have ruled.
Reclaim These Streets (RTS) proposed a socially distanced vigil for the 33-year-old – who was murdered by a serving Met officer, Wayne Couzens – near to where she went missing in Clapham, south London, in March last year.
Four women who founded RTS and planned the vigil brought a legal challenge against the force over its handling of the event, which was also intended to be a protest about violence against women.
In a judgment handed down on Friday, Lord Justice Warby and Mr Justice Holgate ruled in favour of RTS.
