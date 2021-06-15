Met Police accused of ‘a form of institutional corruption’ by long-awaited report into Daniel Morgan’s murder

Daniel Morgan (PA)

The Metropolitan Police has been accused of "a form of institutional corruption" for concealing or denying failings over the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan.

Britain’s largest police force comes in for heavy criticism in the long-awaited report into the 1987 unsolved murder of Mr Morgan, which was released on Tuesday.

Mr Morgan was killed with an axe in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south-east London, on March 10 1987.

Despite five police inquiries and an inquest, no-one has been brought to justice over the father-of-two's death, with the Metropolitan Police admitting corruption had hampered the original murder investigation.

The Met owes Mr Morgan's family, and the public, an apology for not confronting its systemic failings and those of individual officers, the independent report said.

It found: "The family of Daniel Morgan suffered grievously as a consequence of the failure to bring his family to justice, the unwarranted assurances which they were given, the misinformation which was put into the public domain, and the denial of failings in investigation, including failing to acknowledge professional competence, individuals' venal behaviour, and managerial and organisational failures.

"The Metropolitan Police also repeatedly failed to take a fresh, thorough and critical look at past failings.

"Concealing or denying failings, for the sake of the organisation's public image, is dishonesty on the part of the organisation for reputational benefit and constitutes a form of institutional corruption."

In a statement through their lawyer, the family of Mr Morgan said: "We welcome the recognition that we - and the public at large - have been failed over the decades by a culture of corruption and cover up in the Metropolitan Police, an institutionalised corruption that has permeated successive regimes in the Metropolitan Police and beyond to this day."

Story continues

Speaking ahead of its publication, Mr Morgan’s brother on Tuesday demanded “a massive change” in the way police corruption is investigated.

Alastair Morgan said he had “no confidence” in the way that wrongdoing by officers was pursued and accused the Met of being better at hiding misconduct than dealing with it.

He also warned that he had “no faith” in Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick — whom he accused of being behind an earlier “crappy, shabby report” into his brother’s killing — and that the Met continued to suffer the failings that had blighted it in earlier decades.

The Metropolitan Police has yet to comment on the report.

Read More

‘Piercing scream’ heard on night two sisters were stabbed to death, court told

BBC journalist chased and abused by anti-lockdown protesters

Met officer given final warning over ‘flirtatious’ chats with suspect