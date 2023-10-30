Met Police take 40 minutes to remove Just Stop Oil activists from Parliament Square

Just Stop Oil activist held by a police officer during a slow march protest in Parliament Square in London - DANIEL LEAL/AFP

Police took around 40 minutes to tackle dozens of Just Stop Oil activists off the road despite outnumbering them.

Some 65 activists from the eco-group “slow marched” across all three carriageways around Parliament Square, Westminster, at 10am on Monday, causing traffic gridlock.

The Metropolitan Police appeared to have been caught off guard, as they frantically called for reinforcements while activists continued with the slow marching – walking at a snail’s pace along the road – until forcibly removed.

Despite vowing to crack down with swift arrests under the Public Order Act, the Met’s 80 officers and 20 police vehicles took 40 minutes to remove them all from blocking traffic.

Just Stop Oil activist is removed by police after traffic was blocked in Parliament Square - MACIEK MUSIALEK/STORY PICTURE AGENCY

Met Police’s officers took 40 minutes to remove the Just Stop Oil activists - MACIEK MUSIALEK/STORY PICTURE AGENCY

Scotland Yard said in a statement that they made 62 arrests under Section Seven of the Act, meaning “interference with use or operation of key national infrastructure”, and said they “arrived four minutes after receiving the initial report”.

Tensions flared at points with a white van driver and a coach angrily barging past the Just Stop Oil road blockade, while a taxi driver told them: “You’re disgusting, all of you – my passengers have got a train to catch.”

The taxi driver told the Telegraph: “Not only have we had the Palestinian march at the weekend causing havoc, now we’ve got this – costing people money – and I’ve got a police officer taking photos of my cab like I’m in the wrong.”

Some passers-by applauded the group, but another onlooker shouted from the pavement: “Get a job and have a wash. Because you’re all rich you don’t have to work, but these people do you know.”

Eventually police took to ripping the group’s infamous orange banners away from them and admonishing the activists for “obstructing us further” by lying down on the pavement after being placed in handcuffs.

But a protester told them: “It was safe until the police arrived.”

Several elderly women were seen being carried spreadeagle into police vans by officers as they refused to comply.

In chaotic scenes, groups of foreign tourists on guided tours of Westminster watched visibly aghast as the protesters wearing hi-vis clothing sprawled across the pavement and carriageway.

Just Stop Oil are resuming daily slow marches in London from this week and have vowed to continue “until we win”, of their demand that the Government scraps all new oil and gas licences.