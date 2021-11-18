Met PC filmed appearing to punch black schoolboy faces gross misconduct

A police officer caught on Snapchat appearing to punch a black schoolboy in the face is facing gross misconduct proceedings, a police watchdog said.

The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) alleged that the use of force wasn’t necessary adding that racial discrimination may have occurred.

The boy, 16, was standing outside Park View School in West Green Road, Tottenham with friends where he had been invited by teachers to collect a certificate.

He was singled out for a stop-and-search by a group of six police officers amid local reports of knife-point robberies in West Green Road on December 8 2020.

During the search spread on social media, footage appears to show the boy being punched in the head by an officer and then falling to the ground.

Police said at the time the teenager “sustained facial injuries” and all four were arrested.

The footage sparked a protest with an estimated 100 people shutting down Tottenham High Road as they marched to the police station chanting ‘black lives matter’ and ‘f**k the police’.

This is film of an incident between police and a 16 year old outside Parkview Academy, West Green Road, Tottenham N15 yesterday.



There is a community protest today at 2pm meeting outside the school. Solidarity with those taking part. pic.twitter.com/MWtNtllsJ0 — Stand Up To Racism (@AntiRacismDay) December 11, 2020

A six-month IOPC investigation taking in CCTV, eyewitnesses and the officer’s body-worn camera concluded that he had a case to answer for gross misconduct for breaching standards of professional behaviour.

BLM protest approaching Tottenham Police station after a video went viral of a 16yo student being punched in the face by an officer in a stop and search. Protesters say he was in the area having been invited to pick up his qualification at Park View school. pic.twitter.com/wuN9YJkLrT — Barney Davis (@BarneyDavisES) December 11, 2020

The police watchdog alleges that the use of force was not necessary and there were no reasonable grounds for searching the boy.

Story continues

The IOPC said the incident didn’t warrant disciplinary action but represented an “opportunity for learning and reflection” for the officer whose use of force against a young Black male in public, “could be perceived or experienced as discriminatory”.

The officer will now face a Scotland Yard hearing in due course.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “It was also our opinion that the officer’s attitude towards the boy could have been considered disrespectful.

“We considered whether race and age bias was a factor in the officer’s decision making and could not rule this out although there was no evidence of overt racism.”

Another officer was found to have failed to de-escalate the situation as crowds gathered and responded to taunts from the teenagers with unprofessional language that could be considered inflammatory.

The watchdog added this will also be addressed through “reflective practice”.

IOPC Regional Director Sal Naseem said: “Police use of force is an area of serious concern for our communities and we recognise the potential for incidents like this to damage public confidence in the police.

“It will now be a matter for the police disciplinary panel, to determine whether the allegations are proven.”

Scotland Yard has been approached for comment.

Read More

Met Pc slept with suicidal woman after on-duty visit to her home

Man charged with alleged trespass at Buckingham Palace

Deliveroo driver sentenced for upskirting in Westfield