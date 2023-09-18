Met PC dismissed after drugs test finds traces of cocaine and cannabis

The New Scotland Yard sign (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Archive)

A Met police constable has been dismissed after she failed a drugs test.

A misconduct hearing on Monday September 18 found PC Samantha Edwards, who was attached to the North Area Basic Command Unit, had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to discreditable conduct and fitness for duty.

The Met said PC Edwards was subject to a with-cause drugs test in January and a positive result for cocaine and cannabis was returned.

Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray found the officer had committed gross misconduct in relation to the allegations and PC Edwards was dismissed without notice.

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, commander for policing in Enfield and Haringey,said: “It is disappointing that any officer considers drug use acceptable, whether they are on or off duty.

“As police officers we have a duty to provide the public with the best service possible and that standard cannot be met by anyone under the influence of drugs.

“Any officer suspected of illegal drug use will be tested, and where appropriate, held accountable.”

PC Edwards will now be placed on the College of Policing barred list meaning she cannot serve as a police officer or in a number of other related roles in the future.