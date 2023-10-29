Met Office warns of further rain on south coast
The Met Office has extended its yellow weather warning for the south coast.
The service has warned more wet weather could bring further disruption to parts of southern and southeast England until 18:00 GMT on Monday.
It said there was a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to buildings.
The Environment Agency has also issued 20 flood warnings across Hampshire, Dorset and the Isle of Wight.
The Environment Agency said there was a risk of flooding in the following areas:
Hampshire:
Beaulieu
Calshot, Hythe, Marchwood, Eling and Redbridge
Carisbrooke and Hunny Hill on the Lukely Brook
Fareham
Hamble estuary
Itchen estuary
Langstone and Emsworth
Mansbridge and Woodmill on the River Itchen
Isle of Wight:
Cowes, East Cowes, and Newport
Gurnard on the Gurnard Luck
Yarmouth
Sandown, Brading and Bembridge on the Eastern Yar
Whitwell, Wroxall, Langbridge, Alverstone on the Eastern Yar
Dorset:
Christchurch Harbour Side
Poole Harbour at West Quay and Lower Hamworthy Quay
Portland Harbour at Ferry Bridge
River Brit at Newtown, and Southgate Old Mill, Beaminster
Upper Frome at Maiden Newton
Upper Frome from Maiden Newton to Dorchester
West Bay Harbour and Esplanade
The agency has urged people to stay away from coastal paths, piers and promenades and people not to drive through flood water, adding that just 30cm (11.8 inches) of flowing water was enough to move a car.
Hampshire County Council said it had additional resources on standby to clear excess water from the highways and any falling tree debris.
Residents on the Isle of Wight have been tackling floods after heavy rainfall on Saturday night.
