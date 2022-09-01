Met Office reveals storm names for new season

Britain's storms are given names to help raise awareness of the threat - Nick Brundle Photography

One of the next major storms to hit Britain will be called Betty, after the name came first in a public poll by the Met Office.

This is the eighth year that storms have been given names to help raise awareness of the threat to public safety. Betty came top of a list of names beginning with the letter “B” that the Met Office asked members of the public to vote on.

Options included Beryl, Bianca and Bryn. The Met Office names storms with the Irish and Dutch meteorological services as severe storm systems are expected to affect all three countries.

The next major storm in the region will be Antoni, one of four on the list to be named after Dutch scientists. Names from the new list will be given to storms forecast to cause “medium” or “high” winds, rain and snow in the UK, Ireland or the Netherlands from now until August next year.

The convention was started by the Irish and British Met Offices in 2015 to raise public awareness, and the Dutch joined in 2019. The first named storm, on Nov 10 2015, was called Abigail.

Names are chosen by the Met Office based on factors such as popularity, and names that have been used in previous years are avoided.

Will Lang, who leads responses for the Met Office in times of severe weather, said: “Naming storms helps to raise awareness of severe weather and provides clarity for the public when they need it most.”