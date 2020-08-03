Met Office issues level 2 heat warning as temperatures soar to 37C

Beachgoers enjoy the sunshine and sea in July, 2020. (AP)

The Met Office has issued a level 2 heat alert for East Anglia and south England as temperatures look set to soar to 37C.

The alert is in place from around midday on Thursday until 9am on Sunday.

The predicted hot weather can be “dangerous, especially for the very old or those with chronic diseases”, so people should take action to reduce risks to their health.

Mark Wilson, a forecaster for the Met Office told Yahoo News: “Essentially it’s going to be turning pretty hot towards the end of the week.

“The level 2 alert is issued when we think temperatures can be particularly high, as that can cause health impacts, as a warning for health and social care professionals.

People sunbath on the clifftop at Woolacombe Beach in North Devon as another spell of warm weather hits the UK. (PA)

“Temperatures could reach 37C in London as we head into Friday and stay in the 30s beyond that.

“The level 2 alerts comes into affect as soon as the risk is 60% or above for threshold temperatures being reached in one or more regions on at least two consecutive days and the intervening night.”

There will be a “mixed” spell of weather at the start of the week.

These high temperatures are the result of southerly winds moving from Europe and high pressure patterns that are set to kick in from around Thursday.

“The pressure pattern is generally high so in combination with the southerly winds and high pressure we get settled, sunny and hot weather.”

A level 2 alert means it must reach 30C on at least two consecutive days and that people who go outdoors should take precautions to protect them from the sun.

The Met Office issues the alert for Public Health England and emergency planners.

Public Health England said: “It might be the end of the summer but those who are still at risk from the ill-effects of high temperatures, are still at risk.

“That’s why it’s really important that we all think what we can do to make sure that older people, those with heart and lung conditions and those with very young children, don’t suffer from too much heat.”

It comes after temperatures reached 37.8C at Heathrow Airport at 2.41pm and 37.3C at Kew Gardens, in west London on Friday, making it the third hottest day recorded in the UK.

People enjoy the warm weather in front of Tower Bridge, in Potters Field Park, London in Junes. (PA)

Friday’s hot temperatures came at the end of a cool month of cloud, rain and predominantly westerly winds across parts of the UK in July.

Temperatures were around 14.3C on average, which meant the UK as a whole was minus 0.8C below previous averages for the month, the Met Office said.

What are the dangers of a heatwave?

Public Health England warns people are more susceptible to burns so should use sunscreen and limit their exposure to the sun.

Children or pets left in hot cars are at significant risk of death or serious injury.

Pollen levels are also very high, meaning it is a bad time for hay fever sufferers.

The summer heat can bring real health risks for some people, such as older people, those with underlying health conditions and those with young children.

PHE urges people to keep an eye on those they know who may be at risk in the heat.