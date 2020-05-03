How I Met Your Mother star defends show ending

From Digital Spy

A How I Met Your Mother star has defended the show's controversial ending.



The sitcom came to an end in 2014, with the reveal that Robin (Cobie Smulders) and Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) got married only to later get divorced, while Robin ended up once again dating Ted (Josh Radnor) after his children's mother died from cancer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

At the time, a lot of fans felt disappointed that Barney and Robin's relationship ultimately failed and she ended up with Ted.

But, speaking recently, Cobie Smulders defended the ending; adding that the opportunity to stream the series in full proves that Ted and Robin were the show's true love story the whole time!





Photo credit: John Shearer - Getty Images

Related: How I Met Your Mother – 11 cool facts you might not know



"People are going to feel how they’re going to feel about that," Cobie told Metro.co.uk. "But I think that there’s been enough time.

"Watching it as a streaming show now, you get a little bit more of a connection for other relationships.

"I think at the end of the series between Robin and Barney, that was sort of the relationship everyone was rooting for.

"But when you go back to the very beginning of the show, it was Robin and Ted.

"So, I think that it’s a different way to watch the show now when you see it in its entirety."

Photo credit: CBS

Cobie's comments follow Neil Patrick Harris confirming a surprising Barney fan theory.

Here's 11 other cool facts you may not know about the series.

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more TV recommendations and discussion? Head over to our Facebook Group to see new picks every day, and chat with other readers about what they're watching right now.

You Might Also Like