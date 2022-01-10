How I Met Your Mother costars pay tribute to Bob Saget

Bob Saget may best be remembered as "America's dad" Danny Tanner from the hit sitcom Full House, but the late comedian, who died Jan. 9 at 65, was also known as the soothing narrator of How I Met Your Mother, a role he held for nine seasons.

Saget voiced the older Ted Mosby, whose younger self was played by Josh Radnor on the long-running CBS comedy. Among the many reactions that poured in following the news of Saget's death, his How I Met Your Mother costars were among them, with Radnor penning a long Twitter thread in tribute to his "older, wiser me."

Calling Saget the "kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man" and "a mensch among mensches," Radnor recalled how he had imposter syndrome when he joined the show and how when he'd run into Saget on the Fox lot, Saget would always talk up his performance.

I had so much imposter syndrome when HIMYM started, thought I’d be found out, kicked off set & sent home. When I'd run into Bob on the Fox lot in those early days he'd gush over my performance & tell me how he was studying me to make sure his vocal performance felt right. 2/7 — Josh Radnor (@JoshRadnor) January 10, 2022

"This man that I'd delighted in seeing on TV for years cheering me on, letting me know I had a right to be there and playing that character... I can't overstate how meaningful his words were," Radnor tweeted, going on to say that their bond continued well past the show's finale, with the two always finding time to catch up.

"I'm endlessly grateful that HIMYM brought Bob Saget into my life. I'll hear his voice in my head for the rest of my days," Radnor concluded, sharing a photo of the two actors.

Josh Radnor, Bob Saget, Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris, who played Barney Stinson on the series, tweeted he was "absolutely stunned" to hear about Saget's death. "He was always so kind and generous and hilarious," Harris wrote. "Gone too soon."

Absolutely stunned to hear about Bob Saget. He was always so kind and generous and hilarious. Gone too soon. #RIP — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) January 10, 2022

Craig Thomas, co-creator of How I Met Your Mother, also wrote a long tribute to his friend, tweeting that he was "so lucky to work with someone so funny, soulful, and kind."

"We cast Bob because there is something so gentle and knowing and comforting in his voice, and that combined with the quickness of his wit is just a rare form of beauty," Thomas wrote, crediting Saget's involvement in helping the show, when it first aired, find legitimacy in the industry.

To say what I'm sure many others are also saying: Bob went out of his way to support a charity that raises money for research into my son's health condition and was always there for me year after year, he was all heart and a philanthropist by nature — Craig Thomas (@HimymCraig) January 10, 2022

How I Met Your Mother co-creator Carter Bays also remembered his friend, tweeting, "There was simply no better guy. He was the best. Sending love to the many, many, many people who are heartbroken right now. I can't think of anyone whose memory will be more of a blessing."

There was simply no better guy. He was the best. Sending love to the many, many, many people who are heartbroken right now. I can't think of anyone whose memory will be more of a blessing. https://t.co/07TLLIrrMe — Carter Bays (@CarterBays) January 10, 2022

