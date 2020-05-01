With Met Gala Postponed, Vogue Will Host YouTube Livestream With Florence & The Machine, DJ Set by Virgil Abloh

Click here to read the full article.

This year’s annual Met Gala was supposed to be next Monday, May 4. Since that has been postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus epidemic, Condé Nast’s Vogue is hosting a virtual event in its place: “A Moment With the Met,” a livestream exclusively on YouTube.

The livestream will begin at 6 p.m. ET on May 4 on Vogue’s YouTube channel, and will include an address by Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala co-chair Anna Wintour, a performance by Florence + The Machine and a DJ set by designer Virgil Abloh.

Both leading up to the livestream and the day after, Vogue will take a look back at previous Met Galas and release new videos featuring Cardi B., Naomi Campbell, Liv Tyler, Stella McCartney and Liza Koshy.

The Met Gala has been held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to benefit the museum’s Costume Institute.

“It would be impossible to recreate the gala on Monday evening, though I have loved hearing how so many are marking the occasion in their own ways,” Wintour said in a statement. “So instead, I asked a few friends to join me for a simple moment — one that I hope will bring us all a bit of joy.”

In conjunction with the virtual Met Gala event, Vogue will make a donation to both the Costume Institute and Vogue and the CFDA’s “A Common Thread” initiative. It also will encourage viewers to contribute as well.

The 2020 Met Gala had previously been scheduled to be hosted by Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emma Stone.

(Pictured above: Florence Welch of Florence & The Machine; Virgil Abloh)

