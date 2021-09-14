The Met Gala heralds the return of the naked dress

Photo credit: Theo Wargo - Getty Images

After experiencing so many months of lockdowns and social restrictions, we have finally entered a period of relative normality and freedom, which has many of us – and the celebrities now gracing the red carpet once again – dressing up more than we ever have before. Alongside this, there is a clear trend emerging on the red carpet, one which we have not seen for a while and which certainly nods to this idea of freedom and celebration, and that is so-called naked dressing.

Last night saw the return of the Met Gala, the biggest night on the fashion calendar, while we have also been lucky enough to witness the full revival of the Cannes and Venice Film Festivals this summer, as well as numerous award shows. At these events, models and actresses are adopting the idea of naked dressing in a big way, opting for completely sheer, revealing gowns.

Take Kendall Jenner and Zoë Kravitz, who last night showed off their figures in barely-there dresses. Jenner wore a custom Givenchy couture design, which was inspired by Audrey Hepburn's gown in My Fair Lady, but, unlike Hepburn's, it was completely see-through, revealing just her nude thong underneath. Kravitz too revealed her tiny underwear, which was visible underneath her unlined, beaded Saint Laurent dress.

These two followed in the footsteps of actress Megan Fox, who just one night previously wore a sheer Mugler gown to the MTV VMAs, while Cynthia Erivo, Zendaya and Imaan Hammam have all dabbled in a bit of naked dressing this summer.

This celebrity penchant for wearing barely anything is of course nothing new. Rihanna kickstarted the trend in 2014 when she wore a completely bedazzled, completely see-through Adam Selman dress to the CFDA Awards. After that, supermodels everywhere adopted the barely-there dress.

However, as with so many red-carpet trends, it fell out of favour as quickly as it blew up. But, it appears to be back with a vengeance – and, it's not hard to see why.

As the world emerges from so many months of anxiety spent inside, there is a real feeling of celebration dressing in the air. Many believe that we are experiencing the second stint of the 'roaring Twenties' when it comes to fashion, and the no holds-barred peacocking in the form of naked dressing can certainly be seen as a reaction to what we have all been through.

In fact, dressing outrageously nakedly can be likened to what happened in Restoration England, Maria Costantino, a lecturer in cultural and historical studies at the London College of Fashion told us, where the trend for "deshabille dress" came about as a reaction to a time of great upheaval.

It seems inevitable then that, as we continue to find our feet after such a difficult period of time, we will see many more naked dresses gracing the red carpet over the coming months, and, this time around, it actually seems cause for celebration.

