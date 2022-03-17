The Met Gala 2022 Theme Has Been Revealed: "In America: An Anthology of Fashion"

Six months after the 2021 Met Gala was held, we have finally learned what the next theme will be: "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," which is based on a two-part exhibit from the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In September 2021, the opening of part one was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," and this year will be a continuation of that. The main difference is that lexicon deals with individual moments and terms of language. Meanwhile, anthology is a whole collection of art, so it will be interesting to see how celebrities interpret that.

"They’re really engaging with the concept for the exhibition, which is this sort of new language for American fashion. That’s been really exciting,” Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of the Costume Institute, told Vogue.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda will host as official co-chairs. Continuing their roles as honorary co-chairs are Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

The 2022 Met Gala will be held on May 2 with the exhibit opening to the public on May 7. Both parts one and two will be on display at the museum until September 5.