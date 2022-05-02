Met Gala 2022 Looks: Celebrities Gather in Gilded Glamour White Tie Fashion (Photos)

The Met Gala has returned to its traditional schedule of the first Monday of May, and celebrities gathered from near and far to complete the two-part “In America” themed fashion sequence. The 2021 gala theme showcased “A Lexicon of Fashion” and the 2022 theme aims to spotlight “An Anthology of Fashion.”

This year’s set of hosts and co-chairs include Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Last year’s quartet gathered Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka.

Here are the guests and their glamorous looks that echo Gilded Age New York City and white tie grandeur: