Met Gala 2022 best dressed: See Kim Kardashian as Marilyn Monroe, Blake Lively's NYC nod, more stars

Hannah Yasharoff and Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Believe it or not, some celebrities actually did follow this year's Met Gala theme — and the looks did not disappoint.

The 2022 Met Gala, co-chaired by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda, invited celebrities and fashion icons to bring their own takes on the "Gilded Glamour" theme. There was plenty of black lace, metallic shine, feathered designs and dramatic shades to be found on Monday's red carpet.

Are we bummed there was no Zendaya, Rihanna or Lady Gaga in attendance this year to show off their always iconic fashion senses? You bet. But plenty of fashion-forward stars including Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Janell Monáe showed up and gave us stunning, memorable looks.

In no particular order, these are the 11 best-dressed stars of the 2022 Met Gala.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively (pictured on the left with husband and fellow Met Gala co-chair Ryan Reynolds) stunned on the red carpet with a quick-change.
Blake Lively, accompanied by her husband Ryan Reynolds, was among the first batch of stars to grace the carpet. She wore a shimmering metallic gown with a copper train, courtesy of Versace.

But that wasn’t her only look. Halfway up the stairs, Lively had the top of her train unfurl to reveal a second cape, in sparkling teal. Her copper tiara, she told Vogue on the carpet, completed her homage to the Statue of Liberty. Like Lady Liberty's crown, Lively's tiara, designed by Lorraine Schwartz, contains seven spikes representing the seven continents as well as "inclusivity" and "freedom," she said.

The look proves once again that, when it comes to fashion, Lively's a consistent queen of the carpet.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens was giving dark academia at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2, 2022.
Vanessa Hudgens, a co-host of Vogue's gala livestream, set herself as an early contender for the best-dressed list in a sexy, dramatic, dark academia-esque sheer black gown by Moschino. Complete with an elaborately decorated top knot, Hudgens achieved a look that was both on-theme and timeless.

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Mon&#xe1;e told Vogue on the red carpet that her&#xa0;Ralph Lauren gown imagined&#xa0;&quot;gilded glamor from the future.&quot;
Janelle Monáe told Vogue on the red carpet that her Ralph Lauren gown imagined "gilded glamor from the future." The look featured a black sparkling train and a silver headpiece, complete with silver Tiffany & Co jewelry.

"I'm still an art school kid, student, so this is always great to go through the experience," she said. "I feel like I'm in a movie right now."

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys brought to life the concrete jungle where dreams are made of in a shimmering silver strapless Ralph Lauren gown.
Alicia Keys brought to life the concrete jungle where dreams are made of in a shimmering silver strapless Ralph Lauren gown with a sweeping black cape that featured a shining New York City skyline. An honorable mention goes to Keys' husband, Swizz Beatz, who wore a coordinating Ralph Lauren Yankees letterman jacket and cap atop his white tuxedo.

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan ascended the Met Gala carpet in a stunning structural look.
Gemma Chan ascended the Met Gala carpet in a stunning structural look from Louis Vuitton. The “Doctor Who” star’s black gown came with a wide hoop skirt, offering a striking silhouette in addition to shimmering silver trim. Chan also covered her shoulders in a chic layer that appeared to be made of black leather and silky lace.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion understood the gilded glamour assignment.
Megan Thee Stallion understood the gilded glamour assignment. The rapper stunned in an intricately-designed, form-fitting gold Moschino look, complete with side cutouts and a thigh-high slit that brought a 2022 twist to the glittering gold and bird wing shoulders, both staple design features of the gilded age.

Nicola Coughlan

"Bridgerton" star Nicola Coughlan took a risk with her custom ensemble by British designer Richard Quinn — and it paid off. Her black and pink ball gown, complete with pink feathers, brought a necessary softness and color to a carpet full of black gowns and tuxedos. Coughlan accessorized her look with Swarovski jewels and wore Jimmy Choo heels.

“I can’t believe I’m really going,” Coughlan told Vogue of attending the Met Gala for the first time. “This is the morning of the event, and my dress is hanging up beside me. It feels surreal.”

Gigi Hadid

Who says high fashion can't be comfortable? Gigi Hadid's crimson red jumpsuit and billowing puffer from Versace didn't just look good; they also allowed for more mobility and looked like they could keep Hadid warm on a carpet where multiple celebrities mentioned feeling cold.

All in all, the 27-year-old's monochromatic look, complete with patent leather, was one for the books.

Jessica Chastain stunned with this maroon number at the Met Gala on May 2, 2022.
Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain gave us glam fortune teller with a shimmering maroon number and matching turban by Gucci, complete with a silver snake detail wrapped around her wait and neckline. Keeping a natural glam, the Oscar-winner let the floor-length gown speak for itself and dazzled her way up the Met Gala steps.

Kendall Jenner

In contrast to her sister Kylie Jenner's all-white look, designed by Off-White, Kendall Jenner embraced the darkness, in a smoky ballgown from Prada. The sheer black, two-piece gown included a billowing train with frills, which Jenner wore along with her bleached eyebrows.

In contrast to her sister Kylie Jenner&#39;s all-white look, Kendall Jenner embraced the darkness, in a smoky ballgown.
Kim Kardashian

It's been said good things come to those who wait — and that seemed to be the Met Gala strategy for Kim Kardashian, who was one of the last celebrities to arrive on the carpet.

It&#39;s been said good things come to those who wait&#xa0;&#x002014; and that seemed to be the Met Gala strategy for&#xa0;Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who were among the last celebrities&#xa0;to arrive on the carpet.
Accompanied by her beau, "SNL" comedian Pete Davidson, Kardashian channeled old Hollywood, wearing the same dress Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 during her performance of "Happy Birthday" for then-President John F. Kennedy.

She told Vogue on the carpet that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks in order to fit into the historic dress.

"I had this idea to put it on and try it on, and then they came with like, armed guards and gloves," she said. "It was like a role. I was determined to fit into it. I don't think they believed I was going to do it, but I did it."

