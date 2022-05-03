Met Gala 2022: the best celebrity fashion on the red carpet

(AFP via Getty Images)

Fashion’s big night out made its glittering return last night with the Met Gala 2022.

Co-hosts Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds led the way up the 13ft Metropolitan Museum of Art steps, serving some of the Met Gala drama we have come to expect. Half way through Lively’s ascent, a team of helpers appeared to reveal a secondary skirt to her Versace gown. Peeling away from a glowing orange to bright turquoise, the final look was an ode to the Statue of Liberty, which was unveiled in New York in 1885.

Blake Lively in Versace (AFP via Getty Images)

It nailed this year’s theme, which was ‘Gilded Glamour’ referring to 1870s to 1890s Gilded Age of America, in line with the Costume Center’s new fashion exhibition In America: An Anthology of Fashion, which last night’s attendees will have enjoyed a first look at.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson (AFP via Getty Images)

Also fully committing to the evening was Kim Kardashian, who arrived with boyfriend Pete Davidson. The entrepreneur had sourced and wore the actual Marilyn Monroe dress worn to serenade President John F Kennedy in 1962. She was a vision in the nude, sparkling gown, and revealed she lost 16lbs to fit into it. The dress is a piece of fashion history, made by Jean Louis, and selling at auction in 2016 for a record $4.6 million.

Billie Eilish (Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

Elsewhere corsets loomed large, headed up by Billie Eilish who could have stepped out of a 19th Century portrait in her custom Gucci lace and stain frock. Model Gigi Hadid gave the constrained look a modern twist with a huge red Versace puffer cape and red PVC jumpsuit.

Many fashion designers took the chance to come hand in hand with their muses too. Donatella Versace smiled with a gold chain-laden Cardi B, while Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli gave Glenn Close a spin, in her electric pink, floral embroidered cape. Jeremey Scott of Moschino brought Iris Law to experience her first Met Gala, while Gucci’s Alessandro Michele went the extra mile dressing identically — in cream suits and fuchsia bow ties — with actor Jared Leto.

Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto (Getty Images)

The Brits turned out in force too, specifically on the Burberry table where Kate Moss, who looked effortless in a black trench dress, brought daughter and recent Vogue cover girl Lila Moss to her first Met. Lila sparkled in her crystal encrusted, nude mesh dress and body suit, as she was joined by Naomi Campbell and Stormzy, both in Burberry too.

Lila Grace Moss and Kate Moss (Getty Images)

There were certainly faces much missed from the crowd this First Monday in May, though. Rihanna – notoriously Queen of the Met, with iconic moments counting her huge, yellow Guo Pei three-metre-long train in 2015, and duvet look with A$AP Rocky last year – was notably absent. But with a baby coming any minute now, it was to be expected.

Timothée Chalamet, who has become the leading man when it comes to men’s red carpet style, was a noticeable absentee. As was his Dune co-star Zendaya, who has arrived at the Met as a glow up Cinderella and a knight in chainmail in recent years. Beyoncé also skipped proceedings, as did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. It would have been their first public appearance since getting engaged.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz (AFP via Getty Images)

Brooklyn Beckham made an entrance with Nicola Peltz, however, marking the first outing since their Miami wedding last month. The pair both wore Valentino, who also made Peltz’s wedding dress, with Beckham in a soft pink suit and sneakers, while Peltz wore a flowing, chiffon shocking pink gown.

Also smashing couple dressing this year was Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who is pregnant with their second child, and were striking in Louis Vuitton looks. Jonas stepped outside the traditional in a white tux jacket with lace skirt-cum-coattail, while Turner looked classic in her studded black gown.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner (AFP via Getty Images)

And though it was not directly in line with the 1800s theme, talk of glamour prompted the revival of Old Hollywood glitz yesterday. From Daisy Edgar-Jones in a disco ball, crystal fringe flapper dress by Oscar de la Renta, to Kaia Gerber in a 20s style, drop waist dress by Alexander McQueen, it was a night defined by sophisticated, and – somewhat surprisingly for the Met Gala – restrained dressing. And the guests have not looked better.

