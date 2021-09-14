Met Gala 2021: Celebrities show off lavish outfits in New York

Singer Billie Eilish, who co-hosted the event, drew comparisons with Marilyn Monroe

The Met Gala - one of fashion's biggest and starriest events - has rolled out its red carpet in New York for some of the planet's best-known celebrities.

Held to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, the Gala returns after being delayed last year due to the pandemic.

And although its famous guests must follow Covid-19 rules, including wearing masks indoors, that hasn't stopped many going for all-out glamour.

This year's costume theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," - and the looks were inspired by everything from the Matrix film franchise to the Statue of Liberty.

The ball is being co-hosted by pop star Billie Eilish, tennis player Naomi Osaka, actor Timothée Chalamet and poet Amanda Gorman.

Eilish was accompanied by her brother, Finneas O'Connell, who donned an all-red suit and sequined face covering

Actor Timothée Chalamet donned a white silk suit and high-tops

Co-host Naomi Osaka showed off a colourful Louis Vuitton dress and elaborate hairstyle - said to be a nod to her Haitian and Japanese heritage

23-year-old poet Amanda Gorman, who read a work at President Biden's inauguration, was another co-host. She chose her crystal headpiece to channel "a re-imagined Statue of Liberty"

Blondie singer Debbie Harry embraced the theme in denim and a voluminous stars-and-stripes skirt

Rapper Lil Nas X first served up a regal robe...

...which he whipped off to reveal a golden suit of armour...

...which he shed for a sequined bodysuit

Meanwhile musician Grimes brought along a sword to the festivities

Singer Jennifer Hudson, 40, wore an eye-catching red dress and cape

