‘How I Met Your Father’: Daniel Augustin Joins Hulu’s ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Spinoff In Recasting

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Augustin (David Makes Man) has been tapped for a recurring role in How I Met Your Father, Hulu’s straight-to-series spinoff to long-running CBS comedy How I Met Your Mother. He replaces former God Friended Me star Brandon Micheal Hall who had been original cast in the role but had to exit due to a scheduling conflict when the filming dates for the series shifted a bit.

Created and written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, How I Met Your Father is set in the near future, with Sophie (Hilary Duff) telling her son the story of how she met his father, much like Josh Radnor (and Bob Saget’s) Ted Mosby did in the original series. The story starts in 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Augustin will play Ian. Handsome, smart, funny, Ian is Sophie’s Tinder match who finally meets her in person for the first time.

Duff also produces the series, which will use a multi- and single-camera approach similar to its predecessor. How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas exec produce How I Met Your Father, which comes from 20th Television. Adam Londy serves as co-executive producer.

Augustin is also currently shooting a recurring role on Issa Rae’s new HBO series, Rap Sh*t. His recent credits include a recurring role on OWN’s David Makes Man, and guest roles on Grey’s Anatomy, Dynasty, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and The Resident. He is repped by Panthon and CGEM Talent.

