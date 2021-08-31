How I Met Your Father Adds Josh Peck

How I Met Your Father has added yet another familiar face to its ever-growing cast. Josh Peck (Drake & Josh, Turner & Hooch) is set to recur on Hulu’s How I Met Your Mother offshoot, our sister site Deadline reports.

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us), HIMYF takes place in the near future, as Sophie (played by Younger‘s Hilary Duff) tells her son the story of how she met his father. The retelling “catapults us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends — Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran) and Sid (Suraj Sharma) — are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options,” according to the official logline. Peck will play Drew, the handsome vice principal at Jesse’s elementary school.

HIMYF has also added Ashley Reyes (American Gods) in a recurring role. She will play Hannah, a surgical resident in Los Angeles who is attempting to maintain a long-distance relationship with Sid.

Peck is best known for his starring role in the Nickelodeon sitcom Drake & Josh, which ran for four seasons between 2004 and 2007 and spawned two made-for-TV movies. He currently stars opposite a French Mastiff in Disney+’s Turner & Hooch reboot, which is awaiting word on a possible Season 2.

As previously reported, HIMYF counts How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas as executive producers. Original series director Pam Fryman is also on board as an EP, and will direct the pilot. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

