How I Met Your Father adds American Gods' Ashley Reyes to the cast

How I Met Your Mother spin-off How I Met Your Father has added two new cast members.

The series stars Hilary Duff in the lead role as Sophie and follows her as she tells her children the story of how she met their father.

Deadline reports that the series has now cast Turner & Hooch star Josh Peck and American Gods' Ashley Reyes in recurring roles.

Peck will play Drew, 'the handsome vice principal' at Sophie's friend Jesse's elementary school.

Reyes plays Hannah, the long distance girlfriend of Sophie's pal Sid. Hannah is described as, 'smart, practical and devoted to her job,' as a surgical resident in Los Angeles.

Alongside Duff in the lead role, HIMYF will also star Chris Lowell as Jesse, Francia Raisa as Valentina, Tom Ainsley as Charlie, Tien Tran as Ellen and Suraj Sharma as Sid.

Last month the show shared its first look at the cast all together on set as they prepared for their first table read.

In addition to the hunt for a man, the new show will explore Sophie's relationship with her close-knit confidants, who are navigating an existential crisis and figuring out how to make the most of life's limitless options.

The 10-episode comedy counts original HIMYM creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, who have also reunited with the show's original director Pam Fryman.

Not only is Duff the lead, but she will also serve as a producer on the series, while This Is Us and Love, Victor's Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger will join the project as showrunners and exec produce alongside Bays and Thomas.

How I Met Your Father will air on Hulu in the US, while its UK broadcaster is to be confirmed.

