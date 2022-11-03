Met detective who sexually harassed junior colleague on night shift fired

The New Scotland Yard sign (PA Archive)

A Met detective who sexually harassed a junior officer he supervised on night shifts has been fired.

Detective Sergeant Marvin Turner, attached to a Met unit covering Havering, Barking and Dagenham and Redbridge, was dismissed after a misconduct hearing found he had breached the force’s standards.

It came after a female officer reported that DS Turner made sexualised comments to her while on night shifts in June 2021 and touched her in a sexual manner without consent.

Superintendent Martin Rolston, of DS Turner’s former unit, said: “It is clear that DS Marvin Turner has no place in policing.

“His actions are thoroughly reprehensible. He took advantage of his position as a supervising officer to put a junior colleague in a very unpleasant situation

“His behaviour was repugnant and falls well below the standard we – and the public – expect.

“It is right that he has been dismissed from the Metropolitan Police Service.”

The matter was investigated criminally but it was determined that the case did not meet the threshold for a referral to prosecutors.

The officer was placed on restricted duties on July 2, 2021 and provided an account under caution on July 22.

Senior officers found he had a case to answer for gross misconduct, and a panel decided after hearing all the evidence, that he should be dismissed without notice.

DS Turner will now be added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing.

Those on the list cannot be employed by police or a number of other related bodies.