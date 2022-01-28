Met denies delaying publication of Sue Gray inquiry as officers examine material

Amy Gibbons, PA Political Correspondent
·2 min read

The Metropolitan Police have received the material requested from the Cabinet Office to support the investigation into possible lockdown breaches in Downing Street and Whitehall, the force has said.

Scotland Yard said officers would now examine the material “without fear or favour” to establish whether any rules were broken, adding that it had not delayed the publication of the Sue Gray report.

Commander Catherine Roper, who leads the Met’s Central Specialist Crime Command, said the timing of the document’s release was a matter for the Cabinet Office.

Downing Street declined to comment on the Met statement.

She said the force had asked for “minimal reference” to be made in the report to the “relevant events”, in order to “protect the integrity of the police investigation” and be “as fair as possible to those who are subject to it”.

“This will only be necessary until these matters are concluded, and is to give detectives the most reliable picture of what happened at these events. We intend to complete our investigations promptly, fairly and proportionately,” she said.

The force previously argued the constraints on the Cabinet Office report into “partygate” were necessary to “avoid any prejudice to our investigation”.

The new statement, issued on Friday evening, contains no mention of the term “prejudice”.

Ms Roper added: “We have not delayed this report and the timing of its release is a matter for the Cabinet Office inquiry team.”

She said the offences under investigation, where proven, would normally result in the issuing of a fixed penalty notice.

Coronavirus &#x002013; Thu Jan 13, 2022
Sue Gray has been investigating events at Downing Street during lockdowns (Gov.uk/PA

“Individuals who are identified as having potentially breached these regulations will normally be contacted in writing, and invited to explain their actions including whether they feel they had a reasonable excuse,” she said.

“Following this process, and where there is sufficient evidence that individuals have breached the regulations without reasonable excuse, officers will decide if enforcement action is appropriate.

“If the decision is to take enforcement action then a report will be sent to the ACRO Criminal Records Office which will issue the fixed penalty notice. Recipients can pay the fixed penalty and the matter will be considered closed.

“Should a recipient dispute the fixed penalty notice then the case will be referred back to the Met where officers will consider whether to pursue the matter in a magistrates’ court.

“As the Commissioner said, we will not be giving a running commentary but we will continue to update when significant progress is made in the investigative process.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL icon Steve Yzerman gives legendary performance in hilarious interview

    Steve Yzerman was dropping zinger after zinger in this interview.

  • China less worried about global criticism these Olympics

    When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a reminder of both China’s rise and its disregard for civil liberties, which has prompted a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S. Rights groups have documented forced labor, mass detentions and torture, and the

  • Elks sign all-star receivers Bowman, Arceneaux, three others

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed former all-star receivers Adarius Bowman and Emmanuel Arceneaux on Wednesday. The Elks also added veteran receiver Caleb Holley, defensive back Matt Elam and defensive lineman Daniel Ross. Bowman returns to the franchise after a five-year absence. The 36-year-old is a three-time all-star, earning the honour in the 2014, 2015 and 2016 while he was playing in Edmonton. Bowman helped Edmonton win the 2015 Grey Cup. His 2016 season was one of the best in team hist

  • Penguins' Teddy Blueger out 6-to-8 weeks after jaw surgery

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger will miss 6-to-8 weeks after having surgery to repair a fractured jaw. Blueger was injured when Winnipeg's Brenden Dillon hit him into the glass on Sunday in the first period of Pittsburgh's 3-2 shootout victory over the Jets. Blueger left a trail of blood as he skated slowly from behind the Winnipeg net to the Penguins' bench. The game was delayed several minutes while crews cleaned up the ice. The 27-year-old Blueger has eight goals a

  • DeRozan powers Bulls to 111-105 win over Raptors

    DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points, Zach LaVine added 23 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Toronto Raptors 111-105 on Wednesday night. Nikola Vucevic also scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, notching his fifth straight double-double and helping the Bulls win consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 7. Gary Trent Jr. led the Raptors with 32 points, while OG Anunoby added 23 points. Toronto has lost six of its last nine games. Trent scored 16 points in the third quarter, helping the Raptors

  • Émilie Castonguay becomes 1st female assistant GM in Canucks history

    The Vancouver Canucks have hired former player agent Émilie Castonguay as assistant general manager. The 38-year-old Quebec native is only the second woman to be named an assistant GM in NHL history, and the first in Vancouver. "It is a big day ... an historic day," she said. "It goes to show that women have a place in sports and in hockey. I'm starting as assistant general manager and we'll see where that takes me." Jim Rutherford, Vancouver's president of hockey operations and interim GM, said

  • ECHL player who made apparent racist gesture at Jordan Subban suspended for rest of season

    The ECHL suspended defenceman Jacob Panetta for the rest of the season on Thursday after he made an apparent racist gesture toward Jordan Subban, who is Black, during a recent game. Panetta, 26, was released by his team, the Jacksonville Icemen, on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the incident. The suspension will cost the Belleville, Ont., native 38 games. In a statement, the ECHL, formerly the East Coast Hockey League, said he could apply for early reinstatement after March 17, pending the com

  • Parise's 3rd-period goal lifts Islanders past Flyers, 4-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise scored the tiebreaking goal with just over eight minutes left in the third period and Ilya Sorokin made 14 saves as the New York Islanders edged Philadelphia 4-3. The reeling Flyers notched their franchise-record 13th straight loss. Parise rifled the puck past Flyers goalie Martin Jones at 11:51 for his third goal of the season as the Islanders improved to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games and beat the Flyers for the ninth straight time. The gritty 37-year-old Parise is on

  • Vikes GM: Wall Street to NFL is 'different canvas, same art'

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kwesi Adofo-Mensah spent his first eight years out of Princeton on Wall Street, working as a commodities trader and a portfolio manager. Crossing the country to continue his studies and become an economics professor at Stanford was only the start of a sharp turn on the career path that led him to the NFL. “I was going to wear a tweed jacket and glasses and teach students,” Adofo-Mensah said, “and I still had a lot of decision-making left in me. I wanted to be a part of it in

  • Forsberg stops 35 shots as Senators beat Blue Jackets 2-1

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Anton Forsberg stopped 35 shots as the Ottawa Senators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 Sunday night to end a three-game losing streak. Artem Zub and Tim Stützle scored for the Senators. Forsberg had 13 saves in the first period, 12 in the second and 10 in the third to get his first win since Dec. 14 after going 0-2-1 in four games in between. “We’re shutting down their best plays every shift,” Forberg said. “I didn’t really think they were able to create a lot. I think i

  • Herdman draws on players from clubs in 11 countries for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

    Coach John Herdman has drawn on players from clubs in 11 different countries for three crucial World Cup qualifiers. While some players were still in transit after weekend club matches, the Canadian men held their first practice Monday afternoon at Inter Miami's training ground in Fort Lauderdale. They face a challenging schedule with three matches in three countries across seven days, starting Thursday in Honduras. After taking on the 76th-ranked Hondurans, the 40th-ranked Canadian men host the

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Tom Brady's return to the Bucs next season isn't a lock

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady has reached the point where each game could be his last. The 44-year-old seven-time Super Bowl champion said in late September he plans to play at least one more season, but he’s indicated several times since that returning will be a family decision. Brady is under contract for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who host the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC divisional playoff Sunday. If the Rams beat the Buccaneers to advance to the NFC championship game, some are specula

  • Bills fight valiantly in another playoff loss in Kansas City

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Allen walked off the field inside Arrowhead Stadium a year ago juggling the disappointment of an AFC tile game loss to the Chiefs with a profound sense of optimism about the future of his up-and-coming Buffalo Bills. There was nothing but soul-crushing sorrow Sunday night. Allen and Chiefs counterpart Patrick Mahomes had dueled all night in a playoff game sure to go down in history, leading their teams to a combined 25 points in the final 2 minutes of regulation. But

  • Penguins rally to beat Jets 3-2 in SO

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied to beat the road-weary Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Tristan Jarry made 27 saves for the Penguins. Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler scored for Wi

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Justin Faulk said the quiet part out loud

    After the St. Louis Blues defenceman spoke honestly about his lack of enthusiasm toward crossing the border, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss why he's not alone.

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson finishes 2nd at LPGA opener with bogey-free final round

    ORLANDO, Fla. — A bogey-free final round saw Canada's Brooke Henderson finish second at the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Sunday. Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., finished three strokes behind winner Danielle Kang of the U.S. – the best finish for the Canadian across her four Tournament of Champions appearances. Despite her 60th bogey-free round since 2016 – and second in as many days – Henderson managed just two birdies on a blustery, cool day at Lake Nona Gol

  • Nick Nurse says G-League reps helped Flynn and Banton find their groove

    "I thought the trip to Mississauga helped them both... they were both really good," Nurse said after Toronto's win over the Hornets on Tuesday. Banton and Flynn each dropped double-digit points off the bench. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Olympic champion Lundby laments ski jumping's weight issues

    Maren Lundby was the world's best female ski jumper for three years, starting in 2018 when she won Olympic gold in South Korea. At the Beijing Games, the Norwegian had a chance to become the first two-time Olympic champion in her sport. Instead, she decided to skip the World Cup season and a trip to China for the Olympics in order to make her physical and mental health a priority. “I decided to not compete because I gained some weight," Lundby said Tuesday in an interview with The Associated Pre