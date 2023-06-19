Met commissioner hints investigation will be reopened into lockdown party at Tory HQ

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley - Aaron Chown/PA

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner has hinted officers will reopen an investigation into a Covid-era party at Conservative Party HQ - as it emerged it was described as a “jingle and mingle” event on the invitation.

Sir Mark Rowley confirmed his force is examining a video showing Tory officials dancing in front of a buffet table laden with food, adding: “I think we can all guess which way it will go.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He said that although the Met has previously looked into the event, the new footage tells a “much richer, clearer story” than the original photograph.

An invitation to the gathering, first reported by the BBC, reveals staff were invited to a “jingle and mingle” party in Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) in December 2020.

It appears to cast doubt on a previous statement that it was a “post-work event to thank campaign staff for their efforts over the course of the year”.

Speaking on The News Agents podcast, Sir Mark said: “As people know that case has been looked at based on a photo.

“It’s very obvious a video tells a much richer, clearer story than a photo, so the team are looking at that with a view to whether that provides a basis for a further investigation.

“I think we can all see the colourful nature of the video and how much it tells a story way beyond the original photo.

“I need to let the team work through that, but I think we can all guess which way it will go.”

Drinks party also examined

The footage shows staff working for Shaun Bailey, who ran to be Tory London Mayor in 2021, attending the party at CCHQ just days before Boris Johnson was forced to cancel people’s Christmas plans because of rising infections.

Lord Bailey, who was awarded a peerage in Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list, has previously apologised for the event, which he attended briefly before leaving prior to the dancing seen in the video, published by the Sunday Mirror newspaper.

The gathering was referred to the Met last year after a photograph of the event first emerged.

However, officers concluded that one picture was “insufficient evidence” to take action.

CCHQ said it had disciplined staff who attended while on secondment to the Bailey campaign.

The Met has confirmed it is one of several historic lockdown events that are being examined by detectives, although no formal investigation has yet been launched.

The others include an alleged drinks party held in Parliament in December 2020, said to have been attended by senior Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin, who denies breaking Covid rules.

Parliament’s head of security, Alison Giles, is now involved in assessing claims Covid rules were broken at the gathering after the Commons speaker asked her to liase with the police.

Reports suggest MPs drank alcohol and ate cake at the event, while attempts to maintain social distancing allegedly “went out the window”.