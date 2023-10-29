Met chief says police will be ‘ruthless’ at pro-Palestine marches in London

Photograph: Andy Hall/The Observer

The head of the Metropolitan police has said his force will be “absolutely ruthless” in dealing with pro-Palestine protests, but added there can be prosecutions only when the law is broken.

Commissioner Mark Rowley said he would support a review into the legal definition of extremism and how it should be policed, as government ministers called for a “stricter clampdown” and said current laws were “robust enough”.

Speaking on Sky News’ Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme, Rowley said that there would be “many more” arrests in the coming weeks.

“We will robustly enforce up to the line of the law,” he said. “We’re going to be absolutely ruthless and we have been and you’ll see many more arrests over the next week or so.”

It comes after weeks of protests in London during which thousands of protesters have taken to the streets to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, while counter-demonstrations have also taken place.

On Saturday, police arrested two people after as many as 100,000 people gathered for a march organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, which has coordinated multiple protests in response to the escalating conflict in Gaza.

The Met was criticised for not making arrests after “jihad” was shouted at a fundamentalist protest. The force assessed that use of the term did not break the law, although some ministers appeared to be critical of the police stance.

Speaking on Sunday, Rowley said that he would support a review into the legal definition of extremism and how it should be policed.

“There is scope to be much sharper in how we deal with extremism within this country,” he said. “The law was never designed to deal with extremism, there’s a lot to do with terrorism and hate crime but we don’t have a body of law that deals with extremism and that is creating a gap.”

But Michelle Donelan, the science, innovation and technology secretary, said the current laws were “robust enough” when asked whether ministers were reviewing the official definition of extremism.

“We believe that the current law is fit for purpose. We have the Terrorism Act, the Public Order Act – these can be deployed in these types of circumstances where people are actively promoting a terrorist organisation or inciting hatred and promoting violence,” she said. “And we’ve seen some of that happening, we’ve seen some arrests taking place. The home secretary has been working with police because we want to see a stricter clampdown, shall we say. Of course we keep everything under review.”

Pushed on whether the definition of extremism was being reconsidered, Donelan said the government was confident current laws were sufficient but would take action if they appeared to be insufficient over the coming weeks.

The shadow science secretary, Peter Kyle, urged caution when asked if he thought Israel was potentially guilty of war crimes in Gaza. “We have called for international law to be obeyed at all times, bearing in mind that Hamas did not obey international law when it crossed the border, went in and slaughtered 1,400 people and took 200-plus captive,” he said on the programme.

He said Labour was not thinking about whether it would gain or lose votes as it sets out its position on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“We are not thinking ‘how do we win votes?’ or what votes we will lose at a time when there is war and conflict unfolding before us, and there are human tragedies of a scale we have not seen for a very long time,” he said.