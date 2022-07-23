Met appeals for witnesses after fatal traffic collision

A stock photo of a crime scene (Getty Images)

The Met Police has appealed for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision.

Officers were called to a traffic incident on the A4 at Cromwell Road at 11pm on Friday.

The incident took place near the junction with Warwick Road, where a car and a motorbike collided.

Although the emergency services attended the scene, the morocyclist died at the scene. His identitiy has not been revealed but his family have been informed, the Met said.

The 29-year-old driver did not stop at the scene but was later arrestred by officers on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving - he remains in custody.

Any witnesses, including those with dashcam footage, are urged to call police on 101 and quote ref CAD 8814/22JUL.