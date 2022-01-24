Met apologises to woman strip-searched in ‘utterly disgraceful’ incident

Aine Fox, PA
·3 min read

Police have apologised to a philosophy lecturer for language used by officers about her when she was strip-searched in an incident branded “appalling” by London’s Mayor.

Konstancja Duff was detained at a police station in the capital in 2013, having been arrested after trying to offer a 15-year-old a card with a list of legal advice during a stop-and-search on an east London estate.

In footage carried by the Guardian, police officers can be heard to say of Dr Duff, who is based at the University of Nottingham, “was she rank?” and “her clothes stink”.

Philosophy lecturer Konstancja Duff was arrested for trying to offer a 15-year-old a card with a list of legal advice during a stop-and-search on an east London estate in 2013 (Tess de la Mare/PA)
Philosophy lecturer Konstancja Duff was arrested for trying to offer a 15-year-old a card with a list of legal advice during a stop-and-search on an east London estate in 2013 (Tess de la Mare/PA)

In another clip, one officer references a “smell” and then a different officer says “Oh, it’s her knickers”.

Dr Duff, who said she had gone “limp as a form of passive resistance” when arrested, said the officers had spoken about her in a “really dehumanising way”.

She told the Guardian: “It didn’t surprise me at all really. It was absolutely obvious in the way that they treated me that that was the attitudes that they had.

“When you don’t consent to what the police are doing to you – even when it’s just palpably unjust – that is used to justify an escalation of force against you.”

She described being pinned to a cell floor by three officers with her hands cuffed and legs tied together.

Dr Duff, who was a self-employed philosophy tutor at the time of the incident, said the officers “cut off my clothes with scissors”.

She added: “The kind of overwhelming memory of that, as well as being really scared, was just the kind of physical pain of it.”

She said most people at the receiving end of such treatment “never get heard”.

She added: “So, even though talking about it is challenging, I feel lucky to be able to do that. They (the police) are being challenged on their racism, on their misogyny. So I hope that what I’m describing can be heard as part of that.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said what had happened was “utterly disgraceful”.

He tweeted: “I strongly condemn the derogatory and sexist actions towards Dr Duff. The Met are right to have apologised for this appalling incident. Women in our city must be able to trust the police.”

The Metropolitan Police said it had “sincerely apologised”, when asked about the incident involving Dr Duff, and that an investigation into allegations of misconduct is ongoing.

In a statement, the force said: “In November 2021, the Met settled a claim following the arrest of a woman in Hackney in May 2013. We have sincerely apologised to the complainant for the language used while she was in custody and any distress caused.

“Following the conclusion of the civil claim, allegations of misconduct relating to these comments were referred to our Directorate of Professional Standards and are currently being investigated.

“This investigation remains ongoing.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

    NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games. Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Goggia eyes return for Olympic downhill after latest crash

    Sofia Goggia is going to need to recover in a hurry from a series of injuries following another crash on Sunday if she's going to be able to defend her Olympic downhill title next month. Goggia would have been an overwhelming favorite for another gold — or two: she's also a force in super-G. But she sprained her left knee, partially tore a cruciate ligament and suffered a “minor fracture” of the fibula bone in her leg — plus some tendon damage — when she did the splits at high speed then tumbled

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Attendance to be halved for Canadian men's World Cup qualifier in Hamilton

    What was expected to be a capacity crowd of 24,000 for Canada's high-profile World Cup qualifier against the U.S. on Jan. 30 at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field will now be restricted to 12,000. The game sold out in three hours last month, with Canada Soccer riding the on-field success of John Herdman's team. Canada Soccer, in following relevant public health guidelines, says it will cancel all tickets sold and offer a new window to buy tickets for the reduced-capacity configuration. Refunds will be

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • Canada's Brianne Jenner, women's hockey team embracing uncertainty of Beijing Games

    In a career that already includes an Olympic gold medal and numerous accolades for club and country, Brianne Jenner describes this year as among the most impactful. A 12-year veteran of the Canadian women's national team, she credits the rapport the group has achieved with shaping a standout campaign. "This season especially has been one of the most memorable for me, largely because of the environment we have on the team," she told CBC Sports. "There's a sense that everyone can be themselves, ev

  • Canada's Jacob Panetta suspended by ECHL, cut from team for apparent racist gesture

    Warning: Content may distress some readers The ECHL acted swiftly on Sunday, suspending defenceman Jacob Panetta indefinitely pending a hearing, for an apparent racist gesture toward opponent and fellow Canadian Jordan Subban of the South Carolina Stingrays during Saturday night's game. Jacksonville Icemen later released Panetta, a 26-year-old from Belleville, Ont., who was in his second season with the team. "To be clear, our core values as an ownership group include … zero tolerance for racism

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • Jokic scores 34 points, Nuggets beat Pistons 117-111

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 34 points, including four free throws in the closing seconds, and the Denver Nuggets held on to beat the Detroit Pistons 117-111 Sunday night. Jokic also had nine rebounds and eight assists, just missing a fifth straight triple double. Will Barton had 14 points and Aaron Gordon added 13 points for the Nuggets, who went 4-2 on a six-game homestand. Isaiah Stewart, Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph and Trey Lyles each scored 18 points for the Pistons, who have lost fou

  • ECHL player Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely, cut from team for racist gesture toward Jordan Subban

    Jordan Subban called out the incident on social media, spurring support from his brother and several other prominent hockey figures.

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers agree to terms with quarterback Collaros on contract extension

    WINNIPEG — American Zach Collaros will be under centre this season to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers chase a third straight Grey Cup title. The Bombers announced Thursday evening they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with their starting quarterback, who was the CFL's outstanding player last season. Collaros was scheduled to become a free agent next month. The six-foot, 222-pound former Cincinnati star will return for a third season with Winnipeg and 10th in the CFL. Collaros w

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • Embiid's double-double helps 76ers hold off Spurs, 115-109

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Joel Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers held off a late rally to beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-109 on Sunday night. It was Embiid’s 14th straight game with at least 25 points. “What he’s doing is special,” Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris said. “We rely on him night in and night out. He’s the anchor for our team. The anchor for our offensive flow out there. I thought tonight he just did a great job of picking the game apart. Really getting every

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the