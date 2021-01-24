Mesut Ozil says goodbye and Joe Root earns praise – Sunday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 24.
MMA
Conor McGregor got knocked out.
1-1
Maybe we'll see these two share an Octagon again some day… #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/lBWg63ynik
— UFC (@ufc) January 24, 2021
We're not in 2014 anymore… #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/aywi4O9gsj
— UFC (@ufc) January 24, 2021
SCORE: EQUALED.
[ #UFC257 | #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi ] pic.twitter.com/V7sOcRy1Uh
— UFC (@ufc) January 24, 2021
"I'm gutted." Conor McGregor reacts after his #UFC257 loss. pic.twitter.com/CJN7a2FuZg
— UFC (@ufc) January 24, 2021
But vowed to return stronger.
Some big names reacted to McGregor’s loss.
This is what happened, when you change your team, leave the sparring partners who made you a champion and sparring with little kids, far away from reality.
— khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 24, 2021
Beautiful thing about the fight game, anything can happen! Congrats to @DustinPoirier Huge win! #UFC257
— Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) January 24, 2021
Goosebumps. What a sport. I want to hug Dustin and Conor #ufc257
— Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) January 24, 2021
That was impressive @DustinPoirier ! Go again @TheNotoriousMMA @ufc #UFC257
— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) January 24, 2021
Good night everyone pic.twitter.com/MhQWZXNRxE
— Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) January 24, 2021
Football
Mesut Ozil’s time at Arsenal came to an end.
Douglas Luiz poked fun at Jack Grealish’s face after he was subbed against Newcastle.
Who can relate? 😂 pic.twitter.com/6AhfQZE9pf
— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 24, 2021
Nigel Adkins had fun in the snow.
Good morning. Sunday snow day. #snow #smile #fun pic.twitter.com/qSA08GVCw2
— Nigel Adkins (@TheNigelAdkins) January 24, 2021
Jan Vertonghen’s quarantine doesn’t look too bad.
Michail Antonio was left disappointed.
Highs and lows of a delivery…📦 #WhatsInTheParcelllllll pic.twitter.com/J7Y1NJv7Cy
— Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) January 24, 2021
Peter Crouch could not believe the weather.
Fire and ice in one morning 🔥🥶 pic.twitter.com/XvG6v5AIH1
— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 24, 2021
But Jose Mourinho was ready for a training session.
David Beckham had a super Sunday in store.
Steven Gerrard brought up a Rangers milestone.
Another trophy for Virgil Van Dijk.
🏆 #TOTY pic.twitter.com/oTPpkUGx7p
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) January 24, 2021
The kids are alright at West Ham.
Incredible to see these 3 make there debuts yesterday! So happy for them all! Hopefully just the start of many more in a West Ham shirt for them! ❤️⚒ https://t.co/i7Hf4IEySa
— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) January 24, 2021
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand was pleased to see two United academy products linking up in their entertaining FA Cup win over Liverpool.
Repay the favour pls @masongreenwood…. go on then @MarcusRashford 🤪👏🏽#MUNLIV #EmiratesFACup
— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 24, 2021
Cricket
Joe Root continued to dominate in Sri Lanka.
Century number 19 for @root66!
Scorecard: https://t.co/amgffKzDdu#SLvENGpic.twitter.com/NzEsVplk96
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 24, 2021
One of the GREAT Test 100s @root66 !!!! #Rrrrrrooooooottttttt #SLvENG
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 24, 2021
A cruel end to the most wonderful innings @root66 so skilful in these conditions. Calm, composed & clear with the plan. Awesome 👏 🏴 🏏
— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) January 24, 2021
Ouch!
Nathan McAndrew, tough as nails.
He's continuing his over after this painful hit 😧 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/hL74jinad9
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 24, 2021
Run out twice!
If 2020 were a dismissal 🤦🤦#BBL10 pic.twitter.com/qTdIgpPsZl
— ICC (@ICC) January 24, 2021
KP was not happy with England’s selection decisions for the upcoming India tour.
Big debate on whether ENG have picked their best team to play India in the 1st Test.Winning IN India is as good a feeling as winning in Aus. It’s disrespectful to ENG fans & also @BCCI to NOT play your best team.
Bairstow has to play!Broad/Anderson have to play!
— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 24, 2021
The BEST England players will want to play as many games as possible against India, in India. PICK THEM!
Then they go to IPL & earn everything they deserve. Cash is king for every sportsman. They’re a business!
They can have a break after that!
— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 24, 2021
But was happy playing golf in the snow.
I play golf in all weather.
What a stunning morning! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/IS4xpxdbKm
— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 24, 2021
Tom Curran was also enjoying the weather.
Tennis
Andy Murray was dealing with missing out on a trip to Melbourne.
Formula One
Valtteri Bottas was hard at work ahead of the new season.
Sore today = Strong tomorrow#VB77 #training #polarathlete📷 @PolarGlobal pic.twitter.com/TEmPF2jn09
— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) January 24, 2021
As was Antonio Giovinazzi.
Pushing forward to the next season 💪🔥#AG99🐝 #tuttipazzipergiovinazzi 💙 pic.twitter.com/wSbEppMUx5
— Antonio Giovinazzi (@Anto_Giovinazzi) January 24, 2021
Basketball
Only Ray Allen has now scored more three-pointers in the NBA than Stephen Curry.
Golf
Tyrrell Hatton enjoyed seeing what people had to say on Twitter following his Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship triumph.
Tweet sent…
"Love the first comment – Who is @TyrrellHatton?"
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#ADGolfChamps #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/3Yu0W7BgOx
— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 24, 2021