Mesut Ozil and fiancee make wonderful gesture ahead of wedding

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil is set to celebrate tying the knot with his fiancee Amine Gulse with a wonderful gesture.

Ozil announced on social media that he and his wife-to-be plan to help fund 1000 life-changing surgeries for children around the world through the charity BigShoe.

Posing with his partner and an actual oversized shoe, the former German international also encouraged others to support the cause, seemingly forgoing traditional wedding gifts.

“Many fans have asked me, my close relatives and friends about our wishes for tomorrow's wedding.” Ozil wrote on Instagram. “Amine and I will bear the expenses for surgeries of 1000 children in need.

“I’d be happy if in addition, many more treatments all over the world can be fulfilled.”

After winning the World Cup with his country in 2014, Ozil donated his entire winning bonus to helping 23 Brazilian children receive surgery through the BigShoe project.

The charity works alongside German and Swiss doctors to help children across the globe in need of surgery.

BigShoe started during the 2006 World Cup, encouraging and working with sports people to collect money for needy children

Today the charity calls itself ‘a unique symbol for a growing worldwide network of sport fans to help poor children with medical operations’ such as burns, cataracts and clefts among others.

Donate: https://www.bigshoe.info/donate/

