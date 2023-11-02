Messy mix of snow, freezing rain, and heavy rainfall to coat southern B.C.

Parts of British Columbia will see a blast of wintry weather to begin the month of November.

A low-pressure system will bring abundant moisture to the southern part of B.C. While this will not be deemed an atmospheric river, there will be areas that could pick up nearly 70 mm of rainfall, mountain snow, and freezing rain.

BC rain Nov 1 2023

The temperatures will be mild along the coastal regions, as freezing levels soar well above 2000 metres, keeping snowfall amounts relatively low for many along the coastal mountain passes.

However, further inland, cooler temperatures will settle near the valley bottoms through Thursday morning, bringing along the risk of freezing rain for areas inland from the coast mountains and into the Interior.

B.C. freezing rain Nov 1 2023

This will create slippery conditions through Thursday morning before warmer air moves into the valleys, causing rain.

Some of the more eastern Highway Passes could see upwards of 15 cm of snow creating a hazardous drive. Expect travel delays around the mountain passes due to changeable conditions, and icy conditions in the valleys. Check with Drive BC for the latest on highway conditions.

B.C. highway snow Nov 1 2023

Many ski resorts across the province are anxiously awaiting the arrival of fresh snow, with opening days only weeks away for many locations. This next round of snowfall will certainly help add to the mountain snowpack.

Another storm is expected during the weekend, bringing the potential for stronger winds for the South Coast region and significant alpine snow.

Check back to The Weather Network for more forecast information and updates on your weather in B.C.