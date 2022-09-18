The Messy Breakup Behind the Hottest Instagram in Weed

Chris Roberts
·8 min read
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

At its peak, The Blacklist was the front page of the internet for the U.S. cannabis industry.

Lured by an intoxicating “user generated” mix of insider leaks, industry rumor and gossip, and aggregated content that appeared to be copy-pasted directly from reputable news sources and spun into viral social-media posts, The Blacklist built an audience now totaling more than 400,000 Instagram followers. The result was “the most disruptive force in weed,” as cannabis website MerryJane described the outfit after interviewing one of the Blacklist’s shadowy, “anonymous” operators in 2019.

In its own words aspiring to be the putative “TMZ of cannabis,” The Blacklist at times showed an unfiltered, unreliable, and darker side.

It was alleged without conclusive evidence in industry circles that negative posts could be made to disappear for a few thousand dollars, a practice popular Instagram celebrity and cannabis entrepreneur Berner suggested was “extortionistin an interview with SF Weekly last year. (The Blacklist rejected the claims as lacking evidence and “libelous” at the time.) They have also responded to claims that unvetted information has been published by pointing to legal protections for the hosts of user-generated content.

Whatever the Blacklist may currently be, the people behind the controversial outlet are no longer anonymous. A dispute over the company’s ownership is the focus of a spiraling legal battle—and the latest episode in an increasingly ugly, increasingly public beef that’s equal parts personal drama and industry sideshow.

What’s not in dispute is that Blacklist’s registered founder and owner, as per Delaware corporate filings attached to a lawsuit filed earlier this year, is a Los Angeles-area woman named Shalon Doney.

Doney is (for now) still married to Adam Campbell, a long-time cannabis grower who spent years fighting a federal pot case in Montana. A divorce proceeding filed in 2021 is not yet final. That means The Blacklist is community property—that is, an asset that should belong equally to both spouses—and Campbell is entitled to half, as Doney’s lawsuit admits.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Shalon Doney and Adam Campbell in 2010s. </p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Courtesy of Matthew Wagner</div>

Shalon Doney and Adam Campbell in 2010s.

Courtesy of Matthew Wagner

Still, she claims in her suit that “since its inception, Ms. Doney has been the sole operator and manager of TBO [the Blacklist Online] and she remains as such today.”

In addition to suing Campbell for “unlawfully misappropriating [Doney’s] federal intellectual property rights,” Doney is also suing Matthew Wagner, the man who sat for the “anonymous” MerryJane interview.

Sorry, Pot Heads: Legal Weed Linked to More Car Crashes

Doney’s lawsuit alleges that Campbell and Wagner represented themselves as The Blacklist in negotiations with a potential partner earlier this year that would have seen the brand expand from media into cannabis manufacturing and verification. Doney found out about this, her suit alleges, after she received DMs on The Blacklist’s account from people she didn’t recognize saying, “‘nice meeting you’ (or words to that effect),” according to her suit. (Going public right away, The Blacklist then posted on its LinkedIn page that the pair were “unauthorized people claim [sic] to be working with The Blacklist.”)

Much of the public drama around The Blacklist centers on Wagner. A former adult nightclub owner, promoter, and performer originally from Missouri—where, he said in an interview, he originally met Doney—Wagner started selling advertising for The Blacklist in late 2019.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Matthew Wagner</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Courtesy of Matthew Wagner</div>

Matthew Wagner

Courtesy of Matthew Wagner

In his response to Doney’s lawsuit, filed last month, Wagner alleges that Doney formed The Blacklist at the direction of her estranged husband, Campbell. (The Blacklist’s logo, an empty-faced human figure in an upturned hooded sweatshirt, is based on Campbell, the two men told The Daily Beast.)

Further, Doney promised Wagner a one-third stake in the company “if he could figure out ways to monetize the platform”—and Wagner started closing five-figure advertising deals in late 2019, according to his own filing.

Their arrangement went south after Doney became “physically and verbally abusive” towards him, Wagner claimed in a March letter sent to Doney by his attorney and entered into the court record as part of her lawsuit. (Her filing said the claims were “legally and/or factually without merit.”)

The letter claims that Doney sold a half stake in the company for $250,000 to another California entrepreneur, giving the company a potential valuation at $500,000.

That claim could not be immediately verified. In a telephone interview, the entrepreneur who Wagner said bought a stake denied making any deal—and claimed to have no relationship with The Blacklist.

Contacted through her attorney, David Gingras, Doney canceled a scheduled interview at the last minute earlier this month. Emails with follow-up questions were returned by someone writing from the email address admin@theblacklist.xyz, identifying themselves only as “The Blacklist Admin.”

The correspondent dismissed all of Wagner’s claims before throwing out some more accusations of their own.

“All of Matt Wagner’s allegations will prove to be false and untrue in a court of law,” the person wrote. “There is no proof to any of his false allegations, which is why a lawsuit was filed against him.”

“We will not comment further on frivolous claims being brought forward by an ex sales person who worked for blacklist for a short period time [sic]. We will continue to aggregate content and be the voice of the community.”

The correspondent offered a shifting explanation for the purported sale—first claiming that the investor was bought out six weeks after the deal, then claiming there was no deal at all, before they lobbed a serious bomb.

“It should also be noted that Wagner was released after it was discovered he managed a brothel that trafficked underage girls,” the email added. “That information is available with an internet search.” [emphasis theirs]

In later emails, the correspondent shared photos of Wagner in various states of undress, including promotional photos for a male stripper show. The correspondent said he was fired “once these photos surfaced and there was a story submitted that Mr. Wagner was involved in a brothel in Thailand that was raided for trafficking underage girls.”

Wagner freely admits Missouri police raided a club he was managing in 2014—and that the risque photos, from a four-month period when he performed in Texas, are in fact genuine. The premise of the raid was the illegal sale of alcohol, dancers unlawfully performing nude, and the operation of an adult cabaret after hours, according to local reports at the time (which centered on the county sheriff defending his decision to use flash-bang grenades in the raid). Wagner was charged with felony drug possession for allegedly possessing anabolic steroids, according to the news items.

He pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors for allowing dancers too unclothed for Missouri law, according to a copy of the plea agreement reviewed by The Daily Beast. Doney knew all of this before Wagner started to work for the Blacklist, he claimed in an interview.

As for the underage trafficking allegation, that’s a familiar line, Wagner claimed.

“It’s just not true, and that’s why I’m not afraid to face it.”

It is true that, years after the Missouri incident, Wagner worked as a consultant and promoter for nightclubs in Thailand, where he was quoted in a November 2018 local news item about a record $6,100 tab run up by a British tourist at the Windmill in Pattaya City.

It’s also true that Thai police raided that club and arrested three employees after a 16-year-old girl offered sex to an undercover informant in July 2019, according to Thai media reports. By that point, Wagner says he was already back in the States, a claim supported by Facebook posts appearing to place him in Pennsylvania around the time of the raid. (The office of the public prosecutor in Pattaya did not respond to an email seeking comment.)

Wagner also claims to be the subject of a larger troll campaign. Earlier this year, someone—not Wagner, he says—launched an Instagram account under the handle @mattwagner_ca where, along with innocuous posts, some of the stripper photos appear. “THIS PERSON DOES NOT REPRESENT @theblacklistxyz OR ITS AFFILIATES,” @theblacklistxyz posted in the comments.

Dan Miller, Wagner’s attorney in the lawsuit filed by Doney, said that his client plans to bring a separate suit against Doney and The Blacklist for defamation in response to the trafficking allegations.

In a separate interview, Campbell said his wife formed The Blacklist’s corporate structures by herself because he was on federal probation for the marijuana charge picked up in Montana. Campbell has yet to be served with the federal suit, which he described as a deliberate effort to draw out the divorce and lock him out from his share of The Blacklist in the meantime.

“Her goal is ostracization,” he said. “Her goal is to really make it so Matt and I are not part of the industry, that I’m not the original hoodie guy who started The Blacklist, which is ludicrous.”

It was Doney who saw The Blacklist as a “money grab,” Wagner claimed. Her venality took off after she left Campbell in May 2020, Campbell argued, claiming she used The Blacklist to fund a “five-star lifestyle.” (Neither Gingras nor admin@theblacklist.xyz addressed these allegations.)

“What it’s turned into is a total perversion of the original ethos,” Campbell said of the Blacklist.

For some in cannabis, the property is now damaged beyond repair, regardless of what happened behind the scenes or what comes next—or who wins.

“I’ve never been quite sure what the vision of The Blacklist is other than to stoke divisiveness in this industry that is already under attack in so many ways,” said Kip Morrison, a veteran PR professional and principal of KMA Cannabis, one of the larger agencies in weed. “Posting gossip and negative reviews from anonymous sources does not equal credibility in our book.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Stein earns first Prince of Wales Stakes win aboard Duke of Love

    FORT ERIE, Ont. — Justin Stein has his first Prince of Wales Stakes win. The veteran jockey rode Duke of Love to victory in the $400,000 race, the second jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown, at Fort Erie Racetrack on Tuesday afternoon. "It feels amazing," he said afterwards. "It was just awesome." Stein had Duke of Love second almost the entire race behind Ironstone and jockey Kazushi Kimura, something Stein figured was an an advantage given the muddy conditions of the track. Coming off the f

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65-million extension

    Kyrou broke out as a star for the St. Louis Blues last season, registering 75 points in 74 games and making his first NHL All-Star appearance.

  • For Suns owner Sarver, a $10M US fine is the cost of a public lesson in how not to treat people

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. A heads-up to my future former white friends: Never say the N-word if you don't like consequences. Seems like a self-evident truth, but periodically we see public figures learn it first-hand. These are bitter, embarrassing, job-jeopardizing lessons about how to talk to, about, and around people. Cale Gundy, an assistant football coach at the University of

  • How Blue Jays can address their fifth-starter dilemma

    Mitch White still seems like the best option to round out the Blue Jays' rotation.

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Vancouver Whitecaps searching for first win over Seattle Sounders in five years

    VANCOUVER — For the second year in a row, the Vancouver Whitecaps need a big result against their regional rivals in order to preserve their faint playoff hopes. History, though, is not on Vancouver's side. With just three games left on the regular-season schedule, the 'Caps (10-14-7) are in desperate need of a win over the Seattle Sounders (12-15-3) at B.C. Place on Saturday. Vancouver sits four spots and six points out of a post-season berth while Seattle is two places and four points below th

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Edmonton Elks sign quarterback Taylor Cornelius to two-year contract extension

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed American quarterback Taylor Cornelius to a two-year contract extension Wednesday. The deal keeps Cornelius with the CFL club through the 2024 season. "Taylor’s a young up-and-coming quarterback," Elks assistant general manager Geroy Simon said in a statement. "He is trending in the right direction, so we’re excited about his future with the Edmonton Elks." Cornelius has completed 147-of-251 passes for 1,936 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions in

  • Canada routs South Africa to book rematch with France at men's U23 wheelchair basketball worlds

    Canada earned its second straight victory at the men's under-23 wheelchair basketball world championships on Wednesday, beating South Africa 71-30. The win sends Canada into the ninth-place seeding game at the tournament in Phuket, Thailand. It'll play France, who it edged by two points earlier in the tournament. "It's nice to get another win under our belt. We can see the confidence building in the group," said head coach Darrell Nordell. "We're doing a better job of playing a full 40 minutes a

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Film Breakdown: New skills Raptors players need based off Game 6 loss to 76ers

    Amit Mann breaks down how improved decision-making and skill development can help the Raptors win a playoff game similar to Game 6 vs. the 76ers and potentially advance past the first round in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect