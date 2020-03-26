‘Messiah’ Canceled After One Season at Netflix, Actor Wil Traval Says
“Messiah” has been canceled after only one season on Netflix, according to actor Wil Traval, who played Will Mathers in the drama series.
“It’s a very sad day today,” Traval wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday. “I have just received news from Netflix that there will be no season 2 of #messiah I wanted to say to all the fans thank you for your support and love. I wish things were different.”
Traval also posted a picture of himself with his castmates Michelle Monaghan and John Ortiz, who played CIA agent Eva Geller and small-town pastor Felix Iguero respecitvely.
Netflix did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.
The 10-episode drama series starred Mehdi Dehbi as Al-Massih, a mysterious man who emerges from Syria and quickly amasses a group of dedicated followers who believe him to be the second coming. Monaghan starred opposite him as Geller, a CIA officer hell-bent on proving that he’s nothing but a con man intent on throwing the world into chaos.
Unfortunately, the first season ended on a cliff-hanger, we’ll never find out the truth about Al-Massih. But if you want to find out more about the actor who plays him and whether those luscious locks are real, click here.
