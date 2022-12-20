Messi’s World Cup Instagram post becomes most liked sports post of all time

(AFP via Getty Images)

The highly-anticipated World Cup final that saw Argentina and France go head-to-head came to an end with Argentina taking home the trophy.

It was a close call with the two teams having to try their luck at penalties after being stuck at 3-3. The penalties saw Argentina win 4-2, helping the team’s captain, Lionel Messi, make history in more ways than one.

Messi has openly shared that it was his dream to help Argentina win its third crown â — and his first.

The famous footballer shared his joy on his Instagram, with a post of him and the gold World Cup trophy, with the caption: “CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!”

He shared that their victory was an example of how when united Argentinians can fight together and achieve anything they dreamt of.

His emotive post quickly gained likes before setting a new record for the most liked sports post of all time on Instagram.

As of the morning of December 20, his post had more than 55 million likes, beating the previous record-holder, Christiano Ronaldo’s post by several million.

Ronaldo’s post was of him and Messi sat by a chessboard together seemingly deliberating their next move.

The image was taken as a part of a collaboration with luxury brand Louis Vuitton ahead of the World Cup. It had inspired 42 million likes.

However, while he set a new record for sports posts, the 47 million likes aren’t quite enough to make his post the most liked post ever on Instagram.

That title is still held by the World Record Egg, which was an image of a single egg that received 56 million likes.

The image was uploaded back on January 4, 2019, purely to break the record, with the caption: “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this”