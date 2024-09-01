Messi stays home, Inter Miami takes 1-0 lead on own goal by Chicago after Suarez shot

Lionel Messi resumed training with his teammates the past few weeks after a seven-game layoff due to an ankle injury but was not quite ready to play Saturday night against the Chicago Fire, so he stayed home and did not travel to the game.

Despite the absence of its captain, Inter Miami fielded a strong starting lineup consisting of: Drake Callender, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez, David Martinez, Ian Fray, Jordi Alba, Diego Gomez, Julian Gressel, Yannick Bright, Fede Redondo, and Marcelo Weigandt.

Suarez, the 37-year-old Uruguayan forward, started the game strong, just as he did last weekend against FC Cincinnati, when he scored two goals in the first six minutes. On Saturday against the Fire, Suarez got the game’s first scoring sequence started when he sent a diagonal pass to Gomez, who centered it back to Suarez, and then the Uruguayan blasted a shot from the center of the box in the 25th minute. Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady made the save, but it rebounded off the chest of defender Tobias Salquist for an own goal.

Fray started in place of Tomas Aviles, who was serving a red card suspension after getting two yellow cards in the previous game against FC Cincinnati. Gressel returned to the starting XI in place of Matias Rojas, who suffered an ankle injury last week.

Miami has the best record in the league and leads the Supporters Shield race with 58 points. Entering the game Chicago was in 13th place in the East, 30 points behind Miami.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. Miami won 2-1 at home on July 20. Rojas and Alba scored in that game. Suarez is coming off a big game last weekend against FC Cincinnati. The 37-year-old Uruguayan forward scored two goals in the first six minutes and Miami held on to win 2-0 despite going down a man after Aviles was ejected with a second yellow card in the 42nd minute.

The Fire can move into a playoff position with a win on Saturday and some help from other teams. A 2-2 tie against New York City FC last weekend put the Fire within two points of a playoff berth.

Messi has missed 19 of 34 games this season due to injury and national team duty. He has missed the past seven games since injuring ligaments in his right ankle on July 14 while playing for Argentina in the Copa America final against Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium.

Last season, a sellout crowd of 61,000 at Soldier Field was disappointed that Messi, who was injured at the time, did not make the trip for the Inter Miami road game against the Chicago Fire.

This year, the Fire was prepared for the possibility of another Messi no-show.

Fans who bought tickets were told that if Messi didn’t play, they would receive one of three perks: credit toward season-ticket membership, complimentary tickets to the Fire’s fan appreciation match in October, or single-match tickets to next year’s matchup against Inter Miami.