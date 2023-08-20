Messi scores, Callender shines, Inter Miami wins League Cup in 11-round PK shootout

The Lionel Messi traveling circus made a stop in the Music City Saturday night and fans who traveled long distances and paid big bucks to see the Argentine icon and his Inter Miami teammates play Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup final were treated to a thriller.

The Argentine icon scored on a brilliant shot, his 10th goal in seven games, and Inter Miami overcame its toughest test yet this tournament, surviving an 11-round penalty kick duel 10-9 to win its first trophy in team history.

When it was all over, the jubilant pink-clad Miami players tossed Messi up in the air as thousands of Miami and Messi fans in the stadium celebrated. Goalkeeper Drake Callender also deserved to be feted, as he came up with several huge saves, including the game-winning save on Nashville keeper Elliot Panicco’s attempt in the shootout.

With the victory, Inter Miami earns $2 million and an automatic berth in the Round of 16 in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

“It’s a huge honor to play a role in making our first win in a final,” Callender said on AppleTV after the game. “It’s pretty surreal and emotional.”

The Miami players rejoiced as if they had won the World Cup. Messi got a huge hug from team co-owners David Beckham, Jorge and Jose Mas, who paid for game tickets for 150 of the most ardent “La Familia” fans and chartered a flight for the team staff and players’ families.

The Geodis Park sellout crowd of 30,109, which was on its feet for the entire shootout, appeared to be about three quarters yellow and one quarter a mixture of Messi’s pink and black Inter Miami shirts and his Argentina No. 10 jersey.

Saturday afternoon, large groups of Inter Miami fans could be seen strolling on Broadway in downtown Nashville, taking in the honkytonk music. By nightfall, they were banging drums, chanting in Spanish and rocking the upper corner of the stadium.

A Nepalese woman with Messi’s face tattooed on her cheek spent $1,540 for two tickets to watch the man she said she loves more than her husband.

Story continues

An El Salvadoran man who lives in Arkansas celebrated his 28th birthday with a road trip to the game. An Argentine fan flew in from Los Angeles with connections in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City.

A 24-year-old Venezuelan who lives in Doral spent $825 for a seat near the corner flag so he could get close to Messi only to learn he would be prohibited from wearing a Messi shirt because his seat was in the Nashville supporters’ section.

Hundreds of other fans drove overnight from South Florida for the occasion.

They got to witness Messi’s brilliance in the 24th minute of the game, when he somehow got around defender Walker Zimmerman’s extended leg and angled himself to launch a rocket of a shot past three other defenders into a tiny space in the upper left corner as dumbfounded Nashville goalkeeper Elliot Panicco dove to no avail.

Messi has scored in every game he has played in a Miami shirt.

Nashville scored the equalizer in the 57th minute with a header off a corner kick from Fafa Picault, a Haitian American who spent much of his youth in Miami.

The game was everything Messi fans hoped it would be.

Miami had a chance to win it in the closing minute of regulation but Leo Campana missed on two shots after the Nashville keeper came way out. His second shot clanked off the post, and sent the game into penalties.

Nashville’s Randall Leal missed the second PK, and Inter Miami’s Victor Ulloa missed the fifth.

Fans explained with passion why they went to such lengths to see the Argentine star play on Saturday night.

“It’s my dream to see my hero play in a final, and I can’t believe I am here,” said Luis Doejo of Doral, who planned to wear a Messi jersey under his shirt despite sitting amongst Nashville fans. “My Dad made me a Barca fan since I was four, and you could see that Messi is just different. It doesn’t feel like he’s a human being. I don’t want to say I’m his biggest fan because a lot of people probably feel that way, but it feels like I know him even though I have never been close to him or talked to him.”

Bidhya Katwal, a Nepal native, spent $1,540 for two tickets, $10 to have Messi’s face tattooed on her cheek and drove six hours from Reynoldsburg, Ohio for the game. “Messi is my first love, and my husband is my second love, and he loves Messi more than me, as well. I am an Inter Miami fan now. Wherever Messi goes, that is my team.”

Kevin Peralta, 19, of Peekskill, N.Y., said: “Me and my friends said, `If Messi makes it to the final, we’re going.’ We spent $800 each for tickets, totally worth it.”

Before the game, NBA star and Nashville SC part-owner Giannis Antetokounmpo walked on to the field and was booed by Inter Miami fans, who broke into a “Let’s Go Heat!” chant. Giannis then leaped into the air and did Cristiano Ronaldo’s “Siu!” celebration, leading Miami fans to boo again and chant “Messi! Messi!”

After the game ended, as fireworks filled the sky and Miami players stepped on the stage to get their trophies, those Messi chants rang out again. “Messi! Messi!”

He delivered. Again.