Messi, Ronaldo to meet again: What to know for Inter Miami vs Al-Nassr 'last dance' match

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will take the pitch together once more, giving fans around the world perhaps one last chance to debate who is the greatest soccer player in the world.

Messi’s Inter Miami and Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr will play a match billed as “The Last Dance” in early February, Saudi sports and entertainment official Turki Al-Sheikh announced Tuesday on social media.

The match will be part of the Riyadh Season Cup at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Inter Miami also will play Neymar's Saudi club, Al-Hilal, though the Brazilian superstar will not be on the pitch. Dates for the matches will be announced at a later time.

A statement released Tuesday said lauded the participation of "the world's most prominent football stars" in "a confrontation that will be the talk of the world."

The match between Inter Miami and Al-Nassr will likely mark the final match between Messi, 36 and Ronaldo, 38.Messi and Ronaldo have 13 Ballon d’Or awards between them, with Messi recently winning his eighth award, the most of any player. Ronaldo is next in line with five Ballon d’Ors.

The last time Messi and Ronaldo met was earlier this year, when Messi and Paris Saint-Germain edged Ronaldo and a team of Saudi all-stars 5-4. Both Messi and Ronaldo scored during the affair.

