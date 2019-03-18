Messi picks up another Barcelona record with brilliant hat-trick

It was a 51st career hat-trick for Lionel Messi on Sunday as Barcelona thrashed Real Betis 4-1.

One of the greatest players of all time, even Real Betis fans were chanting Messi’s name as he put away one of the finest trebles of his career to avenge Barcelona’s defeat from earlier in the season.

After the match, the Argentinian said he couldn’t remember a time when he had been applauded and cheered by the opposition’s supporters.

Lionel Messi scored a stunning hat-trick against Real Betis. (Credit: Getty Images)

The win also added another record to Messi’s domestic achievements as he overtook Xavi Hernández with a club record 477th win.

Barcelona are now 10 points clear at the top of La Liga with a Champions League quarter-final against Manchester United to look forward to.

Watch the video above to relive some of the finest goals of Messi’s incredible career.